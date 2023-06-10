Amit Shah's challenge to Uddhav and jibe at 'Congress shehzada' Rahul Gandhi

Union home minister Amit Shah challenged former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to clarify his stand on Muslim reservation, triple talaq, Ram Mandir, Uniform Civil Code, the Congress's decision to revise textbook in Karnataka to curtail RSS history. "Uddhav ji, you can't ride two boats at the same time," Amit Shah said at Nanded at a gathering on the occasion of the completion of nine years of the Modi government.

Amit Shah said Rahul Gandhi should ask party seniors before making 'insulting' comments abroad.

"On one hand, PM Modi ji is getting respect from the world and on the other hand Congress shehzada Rahul Baba goes abroad and insults the country. Rahul baba, you do not know that no one takes internal politics outside. But you can ask senior Congress leaders about it. Rahul Gandhi does not say this here. But when he goes abroad he says that in the country no one listens to him," Amit Shah said.

On the issue of Sena versus Sena in Maharashtra, Amit Shah said the real Shiv Sena got the bow and the arrow symbol defeating the one which betrayed the BJP. "I was the president of the party. Devendra Fadnavis and I went to talk to Uddhav Thackeray. He agreed that Fadnavis would become the chief minister if NDA gets the majority. But then, he betrayed the BJP and allied with the Congress and the BJP for the CM's chair," Amit Shah said.

“Today I want to ask Uddhav ji to clarify your stand on Triple Talaq. If you have the courage, then clarify whether you agree with Ram Mandir, on Uniform Civil Code, on Muslim reservations. The BJP does not support religion-based reservation, but Uddhav Thackeray should say what he thinks on this,” Amit Shah said.

“Uddhav ji says we made his government fall. But Uddhav ji, Shiv Sena leaders left you because of your anti-party stand; because they didn't want to be on the same page with Sharad Pawar's party,” Amit Shah said.

