Amravati killing: Special court sends seven accused in NIA custody till July 15

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday sent the seven accused in the killing of a pharmacist in Amravati in NIA custody till July 15.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) that had taken the custody of the seven accused in Amrawati murder case produced the seven men before special judge for NIA cases AK Lahoti.

The arrested accused were earlier identified as Muddasar Ahmad, Shahrukh Pathan, Abdul Taufiq, Shoaib Khan, Atib Rashid, Yusuf Khan and alleged mastermind Irfan Shaikh.

The pharmacist, Umesh Kolhe, was murdered on June 21 for supporting the statement of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma, who made objectionable remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Two motorcycle-borne men had slit Kolhe's throat leading to his threat.

Officials have pamphlets spreading hate messages, knives, mobile phones, SIM cards, memory cards and other incriminating documents were found during the searches from the premises of the accused in Maharashtra.

Stating there was evidence against the accused suggesting that they were involved in terrorist activities, the federal probe agency sought their 15-day custody. The court, after hearing arguments, remanded the accused in NIA's custody for eight days.

