Home / India News / ‘Was aware of Amravati killing having links with posts on Nupur Sharma, but case sensitive’
‘Was aware of Amravati killing having links with posts on Nupur Sharma, but case sensitive’

  • Days after Kolhe’s death, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two Muslims over a similar issue.
Police personnel keep vigil ahead of 'Shradhanjali Sabha' of Umesh Kolhe who was killed for alleged social media post backing Nupur Sharma on June 21, in Amravati.(ANI)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Police knew about that the chemist's murder in Amaravati district of Maharashtra was linked to some socia media posts in support of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, but the same was not revealed due to its sensitive nature.

Police commissioner Arti Singh said who spoke to reporters on Monday said seven people, including the mastermind of the June 21 murder, were arrested, while search is on for anothr accused, adding the case will be handed over to the National Investigation Agency in a day or two.

On June 21, the 54-year-old chemist, Umesh Prahladrao Kolhe, was hacked to death by three young men on a bike when he was on his way back home on a scooter. The killing had come amid widespread tensions sparked by now suspended Nupur Sharma, who made derogatory statements against Prophet Mohammad.

It has been alleged that Kolhe killing was the result of the outrage over Sharma's comments, however, police refrained from commenting on the same.

Seven people have been arrested so far, including the mastermind Irfan Khan. Khan (35), runs a voluntary organisation, Rahbar, and police have initiated an investigation into the NGO's bank accounts, PTI reported citing an official. While Khan’s custody is till July 7, others arrested in the case have been remanded till July 5.

Days after Kolhe’s death, a tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two Muslims over a similar issue.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken over both the cases.

(With agency inputs)

