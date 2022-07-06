Amravati: Umesh Kolhe murder mastermind was booked for rape in 2021, say police

In a fresh set of revelations, the criminal past of Irfan Sheikh, the mastermind of Umesh Kolhe murder case, came to light in the investigation by local police. A rape case against Irfan was registered in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. He also spent 19 days in jail over the charges.

The survivor had lodged a complaint with the Indore police in August 2021 alleging that the married woman was abducted by Irfan and his friend and forcibly kept her in a house, wearing a burqa and subsequently raped her.

“The Amravati police had an interaction with the Indore police in this regard and obtained the details about the case,” Vikram Sali, deputy commissioner of police said.

Irfan Sheikh runs an NGO called Rahbar. It has come to light that he had ordered the accused to kill Kolhe. He provided ₹10,000 and a bike to four accused, who used to work in his NGO, to complete the “task.”

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report of Kolhe confirmed that he died of stab injuries sustained on the side of the neck. The report said that the wound measured 8cm × 2cm and reached his spine that led to his death.

The 54-year-old chemist was murdered at Amravati on June 21 and police arrested seven people in connection with the case which was formally handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday.

The NIA on Tuesday took them to the local civil hospital for medical checkup. The central agency is likely to produce them before the NIA court in Mumbai on July 8 for further custody.

Among the accused, Yusuf Khan had a good relationship with the victim. They both were members of a WhatsApp group, in which Kolhe had shared the post in support of Nupur Sharma.

Yusuf is a veterinary doctor while Kolhe was a veterinary pharmacist. Yusuf had taken medicines, worth ₹1.50-lakh from Kolhe for his dispensary on credit, a few months ago.

“Besides, my father had even given a hand loan of ₹1lakh to Yusuf for marriage of his sister two years ago,” said Sanket, Kolhe’s son.

It was said that Yusuf, allegedly enraged by the post, plotted to kill Kolhe. He forwarded the post to “Black Freedom” WhatsApp group, a local social media group of radicals, and subsequently Kolhe was receiving threats. And finally, he was brutally killed.

At first glance, the killings were suspected to have been carried out with the intention of looting. However, after a 12-day investigation, the Amravati city police clarified that the murder was due to share of a post in support of Sharma’s objectional remarks against Prophet Muhammed.

