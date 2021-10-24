Amrit Mahotsav: National-level Rangoli competition to be held this year, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the 82nd edition of his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast, where he mentioned that the Union ministry of culture will be hosting a national-level competition this year on rangolis, lullabies, and songs that connect India to mark ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ – the completion of 75 years of Independence. “Amrit Mahotsav this year should also feature a ‘Rangoli Mahotsav,’” Prime Minister Modi said in his radio address to the citizens of the nation. “The ministry of culture has incorporated this suggestion to celebrate India's Independence through a Rangoli competition.”

Prime Minister Modi said it was a listener of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ who suggested that Amrit Mahotsav be connected to the art of Rangoli as well. While it is true that India has had a long tradition of lending colours to festivals through Rangoli, it is drawn in different states with different names and on different themes. Noting that this represents the diversity visible in our country, the Prime Minister announced the national-level competition this year on Rangoli.

“Just imagine, when a Rangoli related to the freedom movement will be created, people will draw a picture of a hero of the freedom struggle at their door, on their walls and depict an event of our independence movement,” Modi said, adding, “With all the new colours, the hues of the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ festival will also increase manifold.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ is usually held on the last Sunday of every month, but the 82nd edition was broadcast on October 24, the second-last Sunday of the current month.

The address was aired at 11am on the entire network of the All India Radio (AIR), Doordarshan, and as well on the AIR News and mobile applications. It was also live-streamed on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s YouTube channel and the official website of the Prime Minister's Office.