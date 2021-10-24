Mann Ki Baat LIVE| Strength of women joining police has more than doubled: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday at 11am.

During his address, Prime Minister Modi lauded India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and said that healthcare workers left no stone un-turned to inoculate citizens.

In the 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi urged the citizens to celebrate rivers and he lauded the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.