Mann Ki Baat LIVE| Strength of women joining police has more than doubled: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio address "Mann Ki Baat" on Sunday at 11am.
During his address, Prime Minister Modi lauded India's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and said that healthcare workers left no stone un-turned to inoculate citizens.
In the 81st edition of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi urged the citizens to celebrate rivers and he lauded the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Follow all the updates here:
-
Oct 24, 2021 11:29 AM IST
Strength of women joining the police force has more than doubled: PM Modi
-
Oct 24, 2021 11:21 AM IST
India's women played a big role in enhancing influence and power of the United Nations: PM Modi
On the occasion of United Nations Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India's women played a big role in enhancing influence and power of the United Nations. “In 1947-48, when universal declaration of UN human rights was being prepared, it was being written in the declaration that ‘All men are created equal. But a delegate from India, Hansa Mehta objected to this and then it was written ‘All human beings are created’ equal in the declaration. This was in line with India's old-age tradition," Modi added.
-
Oct 24, 2021 11:19 AM IST
Centre to host national-level competition on rangoli, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the Union ministry of culture will host a national-level competition on rangoli, lullabies and songs that connect India.
-
Oct 24, 2021 11:17 AM IST
PM Modi remembers ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Patel
“Next Sunday, 31st October, is the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. On behalf of every listener of 'Mann Ki Baat', and on my behalf, I pay respects to the Iron Man of India,” Prime Minister Modi said.
-
Oct 24, 2021 11:11 AM IST
Citizens must do something for unity of India, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi urged the citizens of India to do something for the country's unity and greatness. “You will see how much satisfaction it will give you,” Modi added.
-
Oct 24, 2021 11:06 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi lauds India's Covid vaccination drive; salutes healthcare workers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded the country's vaccination drive against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and said that healthcare workers left no stone un-turned to inoculate citizens.
-
Oct 24, 2021 11:02 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi addresses 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Prime Minister Modi is currently addressing the 82nd edition of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat.
-
Oct 24, 2021 10:37 AM IST
Shortly: PM Modi to address 82nd Mann Ki Baat
In moments from now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 82nd edition of his monthly radio address Mann Ki Baat. Read more
Get our daily newsletter
Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat
Amit Shah’s rally moved back to Bhagwati Nagar ground in Jammu
Congress to hold 15-day agitation against rising fuel prices from November 14
- According to the ANI report, the protest will witness events like 'Padayatra' being taken out by the Congress leaders in their respective areas.