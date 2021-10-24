Modi highlights vaccination milestone during 82nd Mann Ki Baat broadcast

Prime Minister Narenrda Modi on Sunday addressed the people of the country during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.

Even though Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, October saw a break in the tradition when Modi decided to broadcast a week earlier.

Addressing the listeners, Modi hailed the people of the country for achieving 100 crore vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, nine months after India launched it inoculation drive against the deadly virus.

“Today, after 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, the country is moving ahead with new energy. The success of our vaccination programme shows the capability of India to the world,” Modi said during the broadcast.

“I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen,” Modi said.