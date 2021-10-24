Home / India News / Modi highlights vaccination milestone during 82nd Mann Ki Baat broadcast
india news

Modi highlights vaccination milestone during 82nd Mann Ki Baat broadcast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel ahead of his birth anniversary next Sunday. 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the country to associate themselves with an activity that conveys the message of national unity, during the 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday.&nbsp;(File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people of the country to associate themselves with an activity that conveys the message of national unity, during the 82nd edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday. (File photo)
Published on Oct 24, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narenrda Modi on Sunday addressed the people of the country during the 82nd edition of his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat.

Even though Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month, October saw a break in the tradition when Modi decided to broadcast a week earlier.

Addressing the listeners, Modi hailed the people of the country for achieving 100 crore vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Thursday, nine months after India launched it inoculation drive against the deadly virus.

“Today, after 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations, the country is moving ahead with new energy. The success of our vaccination programme shows the capability of India to the world,” Modi said during the broadcast.

“I am well aware of the capabilities of my country, the people of my country. I knew that our healthcare workers would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate countrymen,” Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mann ki baat narendra modi india coronavirus vaccine + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 24, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out