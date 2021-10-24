Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'I bow to Iron Man': PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on 'Mann ki Baat'
india news

'I bow to Iron Man': PM Modi pays tributes to Sardar Patel on 'Mann ki Baat'

Sardar Patel served as the first deputy Prime Minister of India from 1947 to 1950 and played a significant role in the country's struggle for independence.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the people to engage themselves in at least one activity that promotes national unity, during the radio broadcast. (File Photo)
Updated on Oct 24, 2021 12:34 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his address to the nation on the 82nd edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat'. “On behalf of every listener of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, and on my behalf, I bow to Iron Man,” PM Modi said. 

Sardar Patel served as the first deputy Prime Minister of India from 1947 to 1950 and played a significant role in the country's struggle for independence. India celebrates October 31 every year as National Unity Day to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. The Prime Minister urged the people to engage themselves in at least one activity that promotes national unity, during the radio broadcast.

Also read: Modi highlights vaccination milestone during 82nd Mann Ki Baat broadcast

"We celebrate October 31 as National Unity Day. We must associate with at least one activity that promotes national unity," Modi said during his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat'. 

Modi also lauded India's landmark achievement of 100 crore Covid-19 vaccinations and underlined that the success of the country's vaccination programme shows the potential and power of everyone's efforts. India attained the milestone of administering one billion vaccinations against Covid-19 on Thursday.

RELATED STORIES

'Mann ki Baat' is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. However, this month the programme was broadcast on the second last Sunday of the month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mann ki baat narendra modi
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP