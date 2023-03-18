'Amritpal Singh one of the trio aiming to destabilise Punjab; has ISI links': Report

As Punjab Police launched a massive crackdown on Waris Punjab De and its leader Amritpal Singh on Saturday leading to hours-long drama in Punjab, it has been claimed that Amritpal Singh has been maintaining close links with Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and some terrorist groups abroad, news agency PTI reported. Amritpal is one of the trio trying to destabilise the situation in Punjab by "indoctrinating and attracting the Sikh youth into the fold of his outfit Waris Punjab De", the report said. Read | Who is Khalistani leader and radical preacher Amritpal Singh?

It said that behind Amritpal Singh's meteoric rise, there is UK-based Khalistani terrorist Avtar Singh Khanda. Khanda, Amritpal Singh and Paramjit Singh, a leader of the banner Babbar Khalsa International, are the trio who have been aiming to destabilise Punjab, the PTI report said. Khanda gives online demonstrations from Birmingham and Glasgow on how to make improvised explosive devices by using commonly available chemicals.

'ISI links formed in Dubai where Amritpal was a truck driver'

Before coming to India, Amritpal Singh was in Dubai and was working as a transport operator. At that time, he came in contact with ISI there, the report said. The agents of ISI are believed to have told him to motivate the innocent young Sikhs in the name of religion, it added.

Amritpal also has reported links with chief of the International Sikh Youth Federation Lakhbir Singh Rode, who is wanted in India in cases of smuggling of arms and explosives, including RDX, conspiracy to attack government leaders in New Delhi and spreading hatred in Punjab.

ISI, the report said, radicalised Amritpal Singh with the help of Khalistan supporters outside India to "plunge Punjab into the dark days of terrorism", the report said.

After taking the reins of the Waris Punjab De following Deep Sidhu's death, Amritpal styled himself like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and was seen moving with arms surrounded by supporters. Called Bhindranwale 2.0 by the supporters, Amritpal Singh became prominent as he issued a threat to Union home minister Amit Shah and openly talked about Khalistan. The clash of his supporters with the police in February indicated that the situation was taking a serious turn.

