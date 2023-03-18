Amritpal Singh switched vehicle? Nihangs protest in Mohali: Top updates

The Punjab Police has so far not confirmed whether self-styled Sikh preacher, Khalistani supporter Amritpal Singh has been detained after the hot chase on Saturday for which the Internet services across the state were suspended. 10 of his close associates who were accompanying the Waris Punjab De chief were detained. Nihangs took out a protest march in support of the 29-year-old cult leader, fondly called Bhindranwale 2.0. Read | Amritpal Singh, the new face of fundamentalist fringe The 29-year-old separatist leader Amritpal Singh was chased by a heavy police force on Saturday.

Special operation to nab Amritpal Singh: Here is what happened so far

1. Punjab Police launched a high-level operation to chase Amritpal Singh. while he was reportedly on his way to Shri Muktsar Sahib.

2. The Police cordoned off Amritpal's cavalcade in Mehatpur.

3. HT learnt from a senior police official that Amritpal switched his vehicle at the spot where his cavalcade was intercepted by the police.

4. A heavy police force is involved in the entire operation.

Protest march in support of Amritpal Singh in Mohali. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

5. Punjab Police appealed for maintaining peace and harmony as the internet services have been snapped.

6. AAP MP Sanjay Singh said the AAP government of Bhagwant Mann is very strict with the law and order situation. "Bhagwant Mann ji is committed to strengthening the law and order situation of Punjab. The government will officially issue a statement on this. As the operation is still on, it will not be right to comment," Sanjay Singh said.

7. Where is Amritpal Singh? Some unverified video showed him sitting in a vehicle as one of his aides said cops were after Bhai saab.

8. Internet services in Punjab will remain suspended until 12 noon on Sunday, police said.

(With inputs from Punjab Bureau)

