Amritsar-bound Vistara flight makes precautionary landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off

The flight number UK-697 was headed to Amritsar in Punjab.
Another aircraft was reportedly arranged for the departure/operations. (Representational image)
Updated on Feb 17, 2022 02:18 PM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, New Delhi

A Vistara flight which left the Delhi airport on Thursday made a U-turn shortly after it took off following the detection of a techinacal snag, reported news agency ANI.

“A technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar on 17 February 2022. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the IGI Airport," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

“Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection. Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the statement added.

