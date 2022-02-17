Amritsar-bound Vistara flight makes precautionary landing at Delhi airport shortly after take off

A Vistara flight which left the Delhi airport on Thursday made a U-turn shortly after it took off following the detection of a techinacal snag, reported news agency ANI.

The flight number UK-697 was headed to Amritsar in Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“A technical snag was detected on Vistara flight UK 697 operating Delhi to Amritsar on 17 February 2022. As a precautionary step, the pilots decided to turn-back and landed safely at the IGI Airport," the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

“Another aircraft was immediately arranged to fly the passengers to Amritsar which took off at 1330hrs post a technical inspection. Inconvenience to passengers is deeply regretted. Safety of our customers and staff is our top priority,” the statement added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON