AMU serves notice to librarian over Jinnah photos at varsity exhibition

The Aligarh Muslim University administration has served a show cause notice to the librarian of Central Library for displaying photographs featuring Mohammad Ali Jinnah as part of an exhibition marking Gandhi Jayanti.

With the Jinnah photograph controversy on the campus still fresh, the AMU administration took objection to Jinnah’s photographs with Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders being selected and displayed at the exhibition organised at the Central Library of the university.

In the past, BJP MP from Aligarh Satish Gautam had raised the demand for the removal of Jinnah’s portrait from the AMU premises but the matter subsided with students taking a stand over the issue.

“The exhibition is held every year on Gandhi Jayanti and photographs and books related with Mahatma Gandhi are exhibited at Central Library. The university authorities were not aware about the selection of photographs and thus, in view of past controversies, the photographs were removed and action has been taken against the librarian,” said public relations officer Shafey Kidwai.

“A show cause notice has been served to Dr Amjad Ali, the librarian of the Central Library, and he has been asked to state the facts within three days,” Kidwai said, while talking to Hindustan Times.

