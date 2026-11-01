‘An obstructive side stalling development’: PM Modi slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the Opposition, alleging that it has abandoned its duty and turned from being a “virodh paksh” (opposition side) into an “avrodh paksh” (obstructionist side) that is tearing the dignity of the Constitution and conspiring to divide the country. He also warned that the threat of “Dimagi Naxals” has not ended even after Naxalism was largely eliminated from the country.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the Parade Ground near the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, where he marked the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (DPR PMO/ANI)

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The Prime Minister was speaking at the Parade Ground near the Statue of Unity in Ekta Nagar, where he marked the 151st birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

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“It is our misfortune that at present, the Opposition has abandoned its duty and, instead of being the opposition (virodh paksh), has turned into a party of obstruction (avrodh paksh). In their frustration and despair, these people are standing as obstacles in the way of the country’s development. This is not opposition. This is obstruction. And they have made this a part of their politics. These people are engaged in tearing apart the dignity of the Constitution,” he said.

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Doubling down on the Opposition, Modi said Sardar Patel, Babasaheb Ambedkar and other great personalities had, while creating the Constitution, established the system of the ruling side and the opposition, explaining that the duty of the Opposition in a democracy was to challenge the policies of the government.

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He alleged that these forces were continuously involved in conspiracies to divide the country.

“Driven by more than a decade of frustration and disappointment, they had now come out into the open. Who is meeting whom secretly overseas, which anti-India forces are supporting whom, who is speaking the language of India’s enemies – we must recognise all these patterns. We must unite and confront them,” he said.

Modi also said that social media is being used as a weapon to “tarnish India’s image”. “We have eliminated Naxalism from remote areas, but the threat of ‘Dimagi Naxals’ still looms over the country. The nation must always remain alert against these ideological Naxals,” he said.

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Modi also referred to poverty numbers while taking a dig at the Opposition.

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“Those who once raised the slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ grew wealthier themselves. The situation began to change in the past few years. A World Bank report released a few days ago indicates that in the ten to twelve years prior to 2024, 50 crore (500 million) Indians defeated poverty,” he said.

In his address, the Prime Minister paid rich tributes to Patel for uniting more than 550 princely states after independence and binding the nation into a thread of unity with his iron resolve. He said Independence Day, Republic Day and Unity Day are now all celebrated as national festivals.

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On Patel’s cultural contribution, he said the leader had not merely connected the geography of the country but had also bound the nation into a thread of emotional unity.

Through the reconstruction of the Somnath Temple in Gujarat, Patel had initiated the cultural resurgence of the nation, he said.

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“Just as the flag of the Somnath Temple has been flying with absolute self-respect for a thousand years, defying the intentions of all tyrants, that same self-pride inspired us for the Somnath Swabhimaan Parv,” he said.