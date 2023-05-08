Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supreme Court seeks Bihar govt's reply on plea challenging Anand Mohan's release from jail

May 08, 2023 01:15 PM IST

Anand Mohan was released from the Saharsa jail after the Nitish Kumar government amended prison rules.

The Supreme Court sought Bihar government's response on a plea challenging premature release of ex-Lok Sabha MP Anand Mohan. The plea was filed by the wife of slain IAS officer G Krishnaiah.

The top court also issued notice to Anand Mohan to be served through the Superintendent of Police, Saharsa district and agreed to hear the matter next week."Life imprisonment, when awarded as a substitute for death penalty, has to be carried out strictly as directed by the court and would be beyond application of remission," Uma Krishnaiah said in her petition before the Supreme Court.Anand Mohan was released from the Saharsa jail after the Nitish Kumar government amended prison rules as per which the convicts having served 14 or 20 years in jail could be released. The Bihar home department had notified the change in rule 481 (1-a) of the Bihar Prison Manuel, 2012, which deleted the the phrase “or murder of a Government servant on duty”.Mohan was convicted in the killing of then Gopalganj district magistrate G Krishnaiah on December 5, 1994 in Muzaffarpur. As per the probe, the don-turned-politician had instigated a mob that dragged the IAS officer out of his car and lynched him.

Mohan was sentenced to death by a trial court in 2007, but the sentence was commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna high court. He had challenged the verdict in the Supreme Court, but stayed in the jail after the top court rejected his plea.

