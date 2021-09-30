Anand Sharma slams Congress workers for protesting outside Sibal’s house

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma condemned party workers for holding protests outside Congress leader Kapil Sibal’s house on Wednesday evening after he raised questions over the functioning of the Congress. Sharma also asked party chief Sonia Gandhi to take strong action against those involved in the protests. Sibal and Sharma are a part of the G-23 grouping within the Congress that has been calling for immediate party elections and reforms. The grouping has faced criticism from Gandhi loyalists in the past as well.

“Shocked and disgusted to hear the news of attack and hooliganism at Kapil Sibal’s house. This deplorable action brings disrepute to the party and needs to be strongly condemned,” said Sharma in one of his three tweets on Thursday.

He further said that the party has a history of upholding freedom of expression. He asserted that intolerance and violence are alien concepts to Congress’ values and culture.

Hours after he raised questions over the functioning of the Congress, Sibal on Wednesday came under attack from several quarters with party workers also protesting outside his New Delhi house.

Amid some recent defections from the party and the chaos in the Punjab unit, Congress veteran and a G-23 leader, Ghulam Nabi Azad asked the leadership to convene a meeting of the Congress Working Committee. Sibal said at a press conference that the G-23 grouping is “not a Jee Huzur 23”, meaning a group of yes-men, and it will continue to put forth their views and repeat the demands.

Sibal told reporters that the party was headless without a president and nobody knew who was making decisions. Naming leaders who have recently left the party, Sibal said there may be problems within, which could be behind the desertions, and they should be discussed. He reiterated the demand to hold elections to the party president’s post and other AICC bodies.

Carrying ‘Get Well Soon, Kapil Sibal’ placards and raising slogans, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) workers protested outside Sibal’s Jor Bagh residence, saying they were “hurt” by his remark. The protesters raised slogans, asking Sibal to “leave the party”.

Sibal’s comments didn't go down well with party leaders as well. Youth Congress national president BV Srinivas took to Twitter and in a reply to Kapil Sibal’s ‘who is the party president?’, said, “Suniye Ji-Huzoor, the party president is the one who always ensured that you reach Parliament, who made you a minister when the party was in power, who made you a Rajya Sabha member when the party has been in the opposition. And now when the time comes for struggle...”

Congress leaders Ajay Maken and TS Singh Deo also criticised Sibal for his comments.