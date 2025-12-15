Anant Ambani to host Lionel Messi at Vantara in Jamnagar

Anant Ambani is set to host Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez and others at Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation centre, during a one-night stop today as part of the football star’s GOAT Tour of India. Anant Ambani is set to host Lionel Messi, Suarez and others at Vantara, the wildlife rescue and conservation center.

Messi, Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul and other members of the GOAT India Tour will depart for Vantara after the Argentine legend's event in New Delhi on Monday at Arun Jaitley Stadium, ANI reported.

Messi’s visit to the national capital marked another memorable moment of his India tour, as he met ICC Chairman Jay Shah, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and DDCA President Rohan Jaitley.

Messi, along with his Inter Miami FC teammates Luis Suárez and Rodrigo De Paul, is set to conclude his GOAT India Tour 2025 in New Delhi.

More on Messi's Delhi visit

Meanwhile, Jay Shah presented Indian cricket team jerseys to football stars Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suárez at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday.

The interaction between Messi and Shah was marked by a warm exchange, with the ICC Chairman presenting Messi, Suárez and De Paul with Indian cricket team jerseys, symbolising the coming together of two of India’s most loved sports.

Shah also gifted Messi a special autographed cricket bat, adding a unique football-cricket crossover to the occasion.

Messi received jersey number 10, Suárez was given number 9, and De Paul was presented with number 7, with each jersey bearing the player’s name.

Shah also invited Messi to the upcoming T20 World Cup, presenting him with a ticket to the tournament, making it a standout moment during the final leg of the GOAT India Tour.

As seen during earlier legs of the tour, Messi went on to have a brief kickabout with youngsters present at the ground. The trio also took turns kicking footballs into the stands, with each kick drawing louder cheers from the spectators.

Messi is visiting Delhi after events in Kolkata, Hyderabad and Mumbai. The Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour had descended into chaos on Saturday, when fans who had paid high ticket prices at the Salt Lake Stadium event began throwing bottles and attempting to break gates between the stands after Messi left the venue early.