Ananya Panday quizzed for 4 hours on 2nd day, called again on Monday

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was questioned for around four hours on Friday in connection with the Aryan Khan drugs case. The actor will have to report to the NCB office again on Monday, ANI reported. Accompanied by her father actor Chunky Panday, Ananya reached the NCB office around 2.25pm. While her father waited outside, Ananya was reportedly questioned by NCB zonal chief Sameer Wankhede. At around 6.30pm Ananya and Chunky Panday left the NCB office. This was the second day of Ananya Panday's interrogation at the NCB office. On Thursday, the actor was questioned for two hours and was asked to be present again on Friday for the recording of her statement.

“She has been called again on Monday morning. Questioning will be done. Further procedure will take place,” NCB DDG Ashok Mutha Jain told ANI. On whether Ananya gave any information regarding the numbers of drug peddlers, he said, “I've no such info as of now.”

1st day of interrogation

On Thursday morning, the NCB officials issued the notice to Ananya Panday and asked her to be present at the NCB office at 2pm. Her laptop and mobile were seized after her name cropped up in Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats. Ananya, accompanied by father Chunky Panday, reached the NCB office at around 4pm on Thursday and the questioning went on for a little over one hour. Ananya left the NCB office at around 6pm.

The actor was asked about the WhatsApp chats which, according to the NCB, indicated that Ananya Panday helped Aryan Khan procure drugs on three occasions. The references are from 2018-19. Reports said that Ananya Panday refused the allegation of arranging drugs from Shah Rukh Khan's son and said she has never consumed drugs ever. When she was shown the chats, she said she meant it as a joke, reports claimed.

2nd day of interrogation

Ananya Panday was called on Friday again for the recording of her statement. Reports said she was again asked whether she consumes drugs, whether she consumed drugs with Aryan Khan, their suppliers etc.

Taking both days into account, Ananya Panday has been questioned for around six hours, but NCB's interrogation is not yet over as the actor has been asked to report to the NCB office again on Monday.

Ananya Panday is not an accused in the case and has been called for interrogation only in connection with Aryan Khan, not the other arrested in the case, it has been clarified.

