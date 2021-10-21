Aryan Khan drugs case: Ananya Pandey reaches NCB office with father

Ananya Pandey on Thursday afternoon reached the NCB office as the actor was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection with the Aryan Khan case. His father actor Chunky Pandey accompanied him. Though the actor was summoned to the NCB office at 2pm, Ananya Pandey started around an hour late from her residence and reached the agency office at around 4pm. Reports said her laptop, mobile were seized by the agency.

The special NDPS court denied bail to Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, terming them parts or links of a bigger drug network. The NCB on Wednesday submitted Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats and said that the agency has found the mention of a ‘debut actress’. Though the name of the actor was not disclosed, NCB's summon to Ananya Pandey indicates that Ananya's name might have featured in Aryan Khan's chats that the NCB referred to. Ananya has already had his debut in 2019 and starred in several movies.

The NCB team on Thursday also visited Shah Rukh Khan's mansion in Mumbai, Mannat, seeking certain material related to the investigation of the case from Shah Rukh Khan, the agency said. There was no raid on Sha Rukh Khan's house, the agency later clarified.

Ananya Pandey is the latest Bollywood personality to come on NCB radar as the agency summoned dozens of Bollywood actors for interrogation linked to its ongoing probe into the drugs case that came to the fore after the arrest of actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty on charges of procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ananya's name has cropped up in the latest Aryan Khan case, where WhatsApp chats have served as major evidence against Aryan Khan as Khan was not found with drugs. The NCB said it is immaterial whether he was found with drugs or not as he is not new to drug consumption and was aware that his friend Arbaaz Merchant was carrying charas.

