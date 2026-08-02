Chennai, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Sunday asserted that if the proposed Mekedatu reservoir had been constructed, Tamil Nadu would not have received even the current inflows from Karnataka's Kabini reservoir.

Anbumani says Mekedatu dam would block Cauvery flows to TN

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Urging the Tamil Nadu government to firmly oppose Karnataka's attempts to implement the project, the PMK leader, in a statement, called for a unified action plan involving all political parties and farmers' associations.

Claiming that Karnataka's water releases over the past two days had been erratic, he said, "On Saturday, the discharge from the Kabini reservoir into the Cauvery was increased to 25,000 cusecs. It was drastically reduced to 10,000 cusecs on Sunday morning before being revised to 14,958 cusecs as inflows rose to 28,009 cusecs."

"This unpredictable pattern clearly demonstrates that Karnataka has no intention of releasing Tamil Nadu's lawful share of water. Instead, it is using the Cauvery, which flows through Tamil Nadu, merely as a flood drainage channel to flush out surplus water," Anbumani alleged.

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{{^usCountry}} Highlighting the current storage levels, the former union health minister said the four major reservoirs in Karnataka collectively held 74.05 TMC of water, amounting to 64 per cent of their combined capacity of 114.57 TMC. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Highlighting the current storage levels, the former union health minister said the four major reservoirs in Karnataka collectively held 74.05 TMC of water, amounting to 64 per cent of their combined capacity of 114.57 TMC. {{/usCountry}}

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He claimed that, with Karnataka owing Tamil Nadu 40 TMC of water by the end of July, it could easily release water from the nearly full Harangi, Hemavathi and Kabini reservoirs.

"Instead, Karnataka is diverting a major portion of the water released from Harangi to the Krishna Raja Sagara reservoir to fill it up," he alleged, adding, "While the inflow into Harangi stands at 10,430 cusecs, 14,470 cusecs is being released towards KRS."

He claimed that Hemavathi was expected to reach its full capacity within a week and that its surplus water would also be stored in the KRS reservoir, reflecting Karnataka's continued refusal to release Tamil Nadu's due share of water.

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Explaining why the proposed Mekedatu project posed a serious threat, Anbumani said the reservoir would be located downstream of Karnataka's four major reservoirs, close to the Tamil Nadu border.

"If the project is implemented, even the surplus water currently flowing from the Kabini, Harangi and Hemavathi reservoirs through the KRS dam would be impounded at Mekedatu," he claimed.

"Under such circumstances, it would become virtually impossible for any water to reach Tamil Nadu," he claimed.

He urged the State government to maintain its firm opposition to the project, consult all political parties and farmers' organisations, and formulate a clear and decisive action plan to safeguard Tamil Nadu's rights over the Cauvery waters.

Tamil Nadu has been opposed to Karnataka's move to construct the balancing reservoir at Mekedatu in that state, claiming it would affect its interests.

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The project proposes to meet the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru, besides hydel power generation.

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