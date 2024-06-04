Live
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 vote counting live updates on Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep (ST) seats in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Lakshadweep
June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Live updates on Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting for Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep (ST) seats in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Lakshadweep. Every hour we will update the trend of votes counted in these seats.
Constituency Election 2024 Result LIVE
Welcome to our live blog coverage of the election updates from the picturesque Andaman and Nicobar Islands, vibrant Puducherry, and serene Lakshadweep. As the nation eagerly awaits the results, we bring you real-time updates on the counting day in these crucial constituencies. Stay tuned as we track the twists and turns, analyze the trends, and provide you with the latest developments from these unique regions. Join us as we follow the democratic process unfold in these diverse and culturally rich territories....Read More
Follow all the updates here:
June 4, 2024 8:01 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 8:00 am
Counting for all seats of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep (ST) has begun. Results to soon start trickling in. Stay up to date with Hindustan Times for fastesd and most accurate results for all constituencies.
June 4, 2024 7:02 AM IST
Lok Sabha election result update at 7:00 am
Counting for all seats of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep (ST) to begin to begin at 8 AM. Follow along for real-time updates and expert commentary as the fate of these constituencies is decided.
