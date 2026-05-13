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Andhra agri minister warns shrimp feed firms against profiting from aquaculture farmers' hardships

Andhra agri minister warns shrimp feed firms against profiting from aquaculture farmers' hardships

Published on: May 13, 2026 05:26 pm IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu on Wednesday warned shrimp feed manufacturing companies against "profiting from aquaculture farmers' hardships", asserting that unilateral price hikes would not be accepted, following which manufacturers agreed to suspend the proposed increase in feed prices.

Andhra agri minister warns shrimp feed firms against profiting from aquaculture farmers' hardships

The instructions come after manufacturers recently moved to raise feed prices by up to 10 per kg, a move that threatened the narrow margins of the state's aquaculture sector.

The Minister expressed concern that the proposed increase in shrimp feed prices would impose an additional financial burden on thousands of aquaculture farmers across the state at a time when the aquaculture sector was already facing multiple challenges.

"Feed companies should not profit from farmers' hardships and unilateral price hikes will not be accepted," said Atchannaidu in an official press release, after shrimp feed manufacturers agreed to suspend the proposed increase in feed prices.

During a video conference with representatives of feed manufacturing companies, aquaculture farmers' associations and officials, he stressed that protecting farmers' interests remains the coalition government's foremost priority and warned that any move harming aquaculture farmers would not be tolerated.

He emphasised that no unilateral decision will be taken that will jeopardise the livelihoods of farmers, and the state government's primary goal is to protect their interests.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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