Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Fisheries Minister K Atchannaidu on Wednesday warned shrimp feed manufacturing companies against "profiting from aquaculture farmers' hardships", asserting that unilateral price hikes would not be accepted, following which manufacturers agreed to suspend the proposed increase in feed prices.

Andhra agri minister warns shrimp feed firms against profiting from aquaculture farmers' hardships

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The instructions come after manufacturers recently moved to raise feed prices by up to ₹10 per kg, a move that threatened the narrow margins of the state's aquaculture sector.

The Minister expressed concern that the proposed increase in shrimp feed prices would impose an additional financial burden on thousands of aquaculture farmers across the state at a time when the aquaculture sector was already facing multiple challenges.

"Feed companies should not profit from farmers' hardships and unilateral price hikes will not be accepted," said Atchannaidu in an official press release, after shrimp feed manufacturers agreed to suspend the proposed increase in feed prices.

During a video conference with representatives of feed manufacturing companies, aquaculture farmers' associations and officials, he stressed that protecting farmers' interests remains the coalition government's foremost priority and warned that any move harming aquaculture farmers would not be tolerated.

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{{^usCountry}} He stressed that increasing prices unilaterally without taking farmers' opinions into consideration was not the right approach and warned that the government would not remain silent if additional burdens were imposed on farmers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He stressed that increasing prices unilaterally without taking farmers' opinions into consideration was not the right approach and warned that the government would not remain silent if additional burdens were imposed on farmers. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Following the minister's directions, representatives of the Shrimp Feed Manufacturers Association informed the government in writing that the implementation of the feed price hike was being suspended with immediate effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the minister's directions, representatives of the Shrimp Feed Manufacturers Association informed the government in writing that the implementation of the feed price hike was being suspended with immediate effect. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The association, however, stated that it had been compelled to consider revising feed prices due to the continuous rise in raw material costs, but agreed to postpone the hike while respecting the minister's suggestions and guidance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The association, however, stated that it had been compelled to consider revising feed prices due to the continuous rise in raw material costs, but agreed to postpone the hike while respecting the minister's suggestions and guidance. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Atchannaidu announced that a joint meeting involving farmers, feed manufacturing companies and officials would be held on May 15 to arrive at a mutually acceptable decision that safeguards farmers' interests while ensuring the sustainability of the industry. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Atchannaidu announced that a joint meeting involving farmers, feed manufacturing companies and officials would be held on May 15 to arrive at a mutually acceptable decision that safeguards farmers' interests while ensuring the sustainability of the industry. {{/usCountry}}

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He emphasised that no unilateral decision will be taken that will jeopardise the livelihoods of farmers, and the state government's primary goal is to protect their interests.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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