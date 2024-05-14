Andhra assembly, Lok Sabha polls end with 69% voter turnout

Andhra Pradesh, where polling for all 25 Lok Sabha seats was held simultaneously with all 175 assembly seats in a single phase on Monday, registered a voter turnout of approximately 69% amid scattered incidents of violence and allegations of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) by political parties. Voters stand in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections and Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections in Tirupati on Monday. (PTI)

According to data provided by the Election Commission (EC) at 11pm on its Voter Turnout app, 69.49% of voters cast their franchise as part of the Lok Sabha polls while 69.61% as part of the assembly elections in the southern state.

The data shared by the poll body showed that Chittoor Lok Sabha seat, a seat reserved for the Scheduled Caste, registered the highest turnout of 77.50% and Visakhapatnam the lowest, at 60.3%.

“There are massive queues of voters at all the polling stations across the state and hence, the polling might continue beyond 6pm, till 10pm,” chief electoral officer Mukesh Kumar Meena said in the evening.

“The final polling figures would be disclosed after obtaining reports from all the polling stations on the completion of the polling process,” Meena added.

A total of 4.08 crore (40.8 million) people — nearly 20 million male, 20.7 million female and 3,482 third gender voters — were eligible to vote in the high-stakes polls in the southern state, where chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, who heads the YSRCP, is eyeing a repeat of his party’s stellar performance in the 2019 polls and his bête noire N Chandrababu Naidu, who has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and actor Pawan Kalyan-led JanaSena Party, is leaving no stone unturned to stop the Jagan bandwagon. The results will be declared on June 4, along with those of Lok Sabha polls across the country and assembly polls in three other states.

According to Meena, there were reports of sporadic violence in several parts of the state. “We already had inputs that there could be violence in Anantapur, Palnadu and Annamayya districts; so we had taken adequate precautionary measures by rushing in additional security forces to those sensitive places,” he said.

The CEO said an incident of destruction of EVMs was reported at a polling station in Macherla town in Palnadu district, but the engineers examined the devices and said the polling data could be retrieved.

Earlier in the day, there were complaints of kidnapping of three TDP polling agents in Punganur assembly constituency, while they were on the way to the polling stations from Bokaramanda village in Chittoor district’s Sadum block. “We alerted the Chittoor district election officials and the police department who responded quickly and rescued the kidnapped agents from Pileru and later enabled them to attend to their duties,” Meena said.

In Tenali, a fight broke out between a voter and YSRCP MLA Annabathina Shiva Kumar, after the former confronted the legislator for allegedly skipping the queue. Irked by the questioning, the MLA was seen slapping the voter. In return, the voter also slapped the MLA, prompting the latter’s supporters to step in. The MLA was later kept under house arrest. In some places, police fired rubber bullets to contain instances of violence.

The TDP and YSRCP traded allegations of violence at several other locations in the state, especially in Kadapa and Annamayya districts. TDP alleged that YSRCP activists damaged three vehicles belonging to its Narasaraopeta Lok Sabha candidate L Sri Krishna Devarayalu.

At Dalavaipalli village in Railway Kodur constituency, an EVM was destroyed. Cars belonging to the ruling party and TDP were damaged. A TDP agent was hospitalised after an attack at Nakkaladinne village in Myduruku constituency.

The ruling YSRCP alleged that party agent Suresh Reddy was stabbed at Mandi Krishnapuram village in Chittoor’s Gudipala mandal.

The party also claimed TDP supporters damaged the vehicle of senior YSRCP leader Nandigam Suresh and attacked party member B Anji Reddy at Aravallipadu in Darsi constituency. He sustained a head injury, the party claimed.

Meena said the Commission had suspended a Sub-Inspector in Punganuru for letting off those who indulged in violence. He said stringent action would be taken against all the persons involved in violence.

The YSRCP is contesting in all 175 assembly seats and 25 Lok Sabha seats of the state. The TDP, which is contesting as part of the NDA, was allocated 144 assembly and 17 Lok Sabha seats. Its alliance partner BJP is six Lok Sabha and 10 assembly seats. Actor Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party is contesting two Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats.