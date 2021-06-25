Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Andhra cancels Class 12 exam after apex court’s warning
india news

Andhra cancels Class 12 exam after apex court’s warning

State education minister A Suresh said decision to cancel the exams was taken as it was difficult to adhere to the SC’s July 31 deadline to complete the process.
PTI | , Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 04:06 AM IST
The Supreme Court dismissed the Andhra government's affidavit on Thursday, saying it is not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state.(Reuters)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday announced cancellation of the year-end examinations for Class 10 and intermediate, hours after the Supreme Court warned the state that it would be responsible if single fatality happened in case of exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

State education minister A Suresh said decision to cancel the exams was taken as it was difficult to adhere to the SC’s July 31 deadline to complete the process. A panel will now assess the marks to be awarded to intermediate students, he added.

On Tuesday, the state told the court it would hold state board exams in view of the improving Covid situation.

The court, however, dismissed the affidavit on Thursday, saying it is not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state for holding the exams and said unless satisfied that there will be no fatality due to Covid, it will not allow them.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
andhra pradesh news supreme court class 12 exams covid-19 coronavirus
TRENDING NEWS

Needy little lamb asks human for pets, ‘cutest thing’ say netizens

Museum in Berlin opens kids' museum about Noah's Ark with recycled materials

Odisha man makes miniature statue of Lord Jagannath using 1475 ice-cream sticks

Siliguri man starts bamboo bottle business, generates employment
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP