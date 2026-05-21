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Andhra clear AHE11L storage project

Andhra Pradesh approves Adani's 2,250 MW Gandikota-2 pumped storage project, enhancing clean energy infrastructure and supporting India's energy economy.

Published on: May 21, 2026 07:10 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
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HyderabadThe Andhra Pradesh government has approved the establishment of the 2,250 MW Gandikota-2 pumped storage project in YSR Kadapa district by Adani Hydro Energy Eleven Ltd (AHE11L) of the Adani Group under the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Andhra clear AHE11L storage project

The approval was accorded following clearance by the State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB), chaired by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, at its recent meeting, the statement said.

“The project is expected to become one of the largest pumped storage projects in the country and a key pillar of Andhra Pradesh’s next-generation power infrastructure strategy,” it added.

The Gandikota-2 pumped storage project (PSP) will come up at the Lord Balaji Donthi Kona PSP park in the district. The project is being seen as a critical enabler for India’s future energy economy and for supporting energy-intensive digital infrastructure such as hyperscale data centres.

As part of the approvals, the state government sanctioned allocation of 29.20 million cubic metres (MCM) of water for one-time initial filling and 2.20 MCM annually towards evaporation losses from the existing Gandikota reservoir, subject to prevailing guidelines.

“Andhra Pradesh has already emerged as a major destination for Adani Group’s clean energy investments, including pumped storage and renewable energy infrastructure projects,” the statement added.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

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