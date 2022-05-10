Home / India News / Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin arrested for extortion
Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy’s cousin arrested for extortion

The contractor had brought it to the notice of the CM on Monday and the latter had ordered a thorough probe into the alleged extortion of money by his cousin.
Andhra Pradesh police on Monday arrested a cousin of chief minster Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractor for laying a road. (HT PHOTO.)
Published on May 10, 2022 10:03 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

Hyderabad: The police in Andhra Pradesh’s Kadapa district on Monday arrested a cousin of chief minster Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly demanding a bribe from a contractor for laying a road.

Kadapa superintendent of police K K N Anburajan told reporters that Y S Konda Reddy, in-charge of the ruling YSR Congress party in Chakrayapet block in Pulivendula assembly constituency represented by the chief minister, was arrested on Tuesday following a complaint lodged by S R K Constructions, a leading contracting agency from Karnataka on May 5.

He said investigation into Konda Reddy’s Call Detail Records (CDR) revealed that several calls had been made by him to construction company representatives recently. The YSRCP leader was found guilty of threatening contractors. “We produced him in a local court, which remanded him to two-week judicial custody,” he said.

The SP said the company was awarded a tender for the construction of the Vempalli-Rayachoti road in Kadapa district and the work had been going on for the last few months.

“On May 5, Konda Reddy, who happens to be a cousin of the chief minister called up the contractor and demanded a hefty amount as commission for allowing him to continue the work. He threatened to get the work stopped using his proximity to the chief minister,” the SP said.

The contractor had brought it to the notice of the CM on Monday and the latter had ordered a thorough probe into the alleged extortion of money by his cousin. “No one should be spared in such cases,” a CMO release said, quoting Jagan Reddy.

Anburajan urged the people to lodge extortion-related complaints on the number 14400 or contact the police in case such threats were being made.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

