Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's sister YS Sharmila to launch political party today
Speaking earlier, Sharmila Reddy said she wants to walk the same path as her father S Rajasekhara Reddy, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shivani Kumar | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustann Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 08, 2021 09:00 AM IST
Image courtesy: twitter.com/realyssharmila

YS Sharmila, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, is set to launch a new party on Thursday. The launch is expected to take place at a private function in Hyderabad, the capital city that Andhra Pradesh and Telangana share. Sharmila will also release the party's agenda and a flag at the event, which is expected to be a low-key affair due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The day of the launch coincides with the birth anniversary of S Rajasekhara Reddy, former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh and father of Jagan Mohan and Sharmila.

Along with party loyalists, mother YS Vijyamma is expected to be present at the launch event scheduled for 3pm, multiple media reports said.

Sharmila had announced the launch of her party in April. Speaking then, Sharmila said she wants to walk on the same path as YSR, hence she is stepping into politics for the first time. "Exactly, on April 9, 18 years back from Chevella, YS Rajasekhara Reddy began his Pada Yatra and he walked for 22 kilometres each day. Listening to the problems of the people, YSR has walked through places and that is the inception of various schemes that were later brought in by YSR." She also said that she wants to walk on the same path as YSR, hence she is stepping into politics for the first time.

Noting that the state lacks an opposition, Sharmila also said that she aims to "bring back the same reign of YSR."

The Assembly polls for 119 seats in Telangana state are scheduled to be held in 2023. In the 2018 Assembly polls, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi under the leadership of K Chandrashekar Rao emerged victorious, securing 88 seats in the House.

