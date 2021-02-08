CM Jagan Reddy’s sister Sharmila preps to launch new regional party in Telangana
- For the last few days, there have been speculations on social media groups of the YSRC about Sharmila’s plans to launch a new political outfit exclusively in Telangana, independent of her brother Jagan’s party, which is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh.
The stage is set for the launch of a new regional party in Telangana soon by Y S Sharmila, who is the sister of YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, people familiar with the development said.
A senior leader of the YSRC in Telangana confirmed that Sharmila had called a meeting with about 30-35 close confidants at her residence in Lotus Pond in Hyderabad on Tuesday to discuss her plans.
“There has been talk that she is interested in launching a new political party in Telangana. May be, she will throw some light on the same. We are expecting that there will be some clarity whether she really wants to launch a new political party or has any other plan of action,” the YSRC leader said.
A poster with a big picture of Sharmila, along with her father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy (former chief minister of combined Andhra Pradesh), calling upon the followers of YSR to come to Lotus Pond at 10 am on Tuesday, has been in circulation on social media since Monday morning.
The poster has a slogan: “YSR Samkshemam Sharmilamma Thone Sadhyam” (YSR’s welfare schemes are possible only with Sharmila) and a small map of Telangana at the right hand corner with images of YSR, Jagan, Sharmila and her mother Vijayalakshmi.
For the last few days, there have been speculations on social media groups of the YSRC about Sharmila’s plans to launch a new political outfit exclusively in Telangana, independent of her brother Jagan’s party, which is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh.However, there has been neither denial nor confirmation from Sharmila’s camp. The leader quoted above said there had indeed been talk about her plans to launch a new political outfit. “It is still not known why she has chosen to launch a new political party in Telangana and what her strategies are. She might give some clarity at Tuesday’s meeting,” the leader said.
Interestingly, Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, at the state executive committee of his Telangana Rashtra Samithi, made an interesting comment, apparently referring to the speculations over Sharmila’s plans to launch a new political party in the state.
Without naming Sharmila, KCR said there was talk of a new regional party being floated in the state, but it was not so easy to run a political party in the present circumstances.
“It requires a lot of strain to launch and run a political party. We have seen the launch of quite a few regional parties in the past in Telangana, whether it was that of former MPs Ale Narendra, Vijayashanti and Devender Goud. They have all hit the dust within no time,” the TRS president said.
KCR said even if a new regional party was launched, it would not survive for long and would wind up within no time. “The TRS in the only party after the TDP which has managed to sustain and survive,” he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes PM Modi’s assurance on MSP
- Reiterating his stand that the new laws are in the “interests of the farmers", the Bihar CM expressed hope that misgivings over the legislations that have arisen in some states would be addressed by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over ₹2.06 lakh crore GST compensation to states due for Apr-Nov
- Minister of state for finance Anurag Singh Thakur, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said The provisional GST compensation due for fiscal 2020-21 (April-November) stands at ₹2,06,461 crore. While GST compensation of ₹40,000 crore has been released to all states/UTs.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chirag Paswan taunts JD (U), says he is still part of NDA
- The JD (U) has not changed its opposition to the LJP after Chirag Paswan targeted it in the Bihar assembly election.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't link farmers' agitation with one religion or community: Sukhbir Badal
- Speaking to the reporters after addressing ward-level meetings in connection with the forthcoming municipal elections, the SAD president appealed to the Prime Minister to talk on the agenda and focus on giving justice to farmers instead of linking the agitation with any one community.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP's Locket Chatterjee says WB govt renaming central schemes for poll gains
- Chatterjee alleged that central schemes were renamed by the Trinamool Congress for electoral benefit as Assembly polls are due in the state in next few months.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
VK Sasikala says she will be involved in active politics on her return to TN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China conveys condolences to bereaved families of Uttarakhand's flood victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navy sailor Suraj Dubey cremated with full state honors in Jharkhand’s Palamu
- Suraj Dubey was found with severe burn injuries in the jungles of Gholvad in Palghar and died while being taken to a hospital in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Country doesn't run on trust': Rakesh Tikait on PM's 'MSP will stay' promise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CM Jagan Reddy’s sister Sharmila preps to launch new regional party in Telangana
- For the last few days, there have been speculations on social media groups of the YSRC about Sharmila’s plans to launch a new political outfit exclusively in Telangana, independent of her brother Jagan’s party, which is currently in power in Andhra Pradesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC refuses to hear plea on removal of disparity of armed forces pension benefits
- The PIL stated that all personnel of Armed forces which comes under the MHA wants to get pension under the old scheme but the central government has denied it, "therefore discriminating with the armed forces under the Ministry of Defence while both the forces are Armed Forces of the Union".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two BJP MLAs meet Mamata Banerjee, spark speculations of ‘homecoming’
- While one of the BJP MLAs refused to comment on the meeting with Mamata Banerjee, the other said that he had met her to discuss development projects in his constituencies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kerala CPI (M) leader’s remark on dialectical materialism triggers debate
- Govindan, also a party central committee member, said since the mind-set of a majority of people was still feudalistic it was impractical to implement dialectical materialism in a society that was not even ready to accept materialism.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'All hope was lost': Uttarakhand workers recall hours spent trapped in tunnel
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telangana Cong MP A Revanth Reddy begins padayatra to protest against farm laws
- Reddy, who addressed an impressive rally at Atchampet in Nagarkurnool district on Sunday night to protest against the controversial farm laws of the Centre, announced that he would immediately launch a padayatra up to Hyderabad, about 130 km away, to highlight the plight of farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox