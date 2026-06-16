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Andhra CM unveils book analysing his leadership, decision-making

Andhra CM unveils book analysing his leadership, decision-making

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 10:55 am IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday released a book titled 'CBN@361 Degrees - Polymath' in Singapore, which analyses his leadership style and decision-making as a public administrator.

Andhra CM unveils book analysing his leadership, decision-making

The chief minister participated in an event organised by a local Telugu association in Singapore and formally released the book.

"Naidu released a book titled "CBN@361 Degrees - Polymath" in Singapore, which analyses his leadership style and decision-making as a public administrator," said an official press release.

He presented the first copies of the book to the Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, Municipal Minister P Narayana and representatives of the association.

The book was authored by Shakamuri Srinivasa Prasad, a senior journalist and editor and translated into English by retired IAS officer KV Satyanarayana.

According to the author, the book examines several decisions taken by Naidu over the years and analyses his role as a visionary leader in governance and development.

The organisers said the book would soon be released in Telugu, Hindi and other Indian languages.

They also noted that the digital version of the previously published book "Chandrababu X.0" had recorded around eight million downloads.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
amaravati n chandrababu naidu andhra pradesh
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