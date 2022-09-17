Andhra goes to Supreme Court against HC's Amravati is only capital ruling

Andhra Pradesh has gone to the Supreme Court against the High Court judgment, declaring Amravati as the only state capital. On March 3, the state high court had scrapped YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s ambitious three capital plan on on the ground of legislative incompetence, abuse of power and arbitrariness.

The court had slammed the state government for the plan, which it said, smacked of “malafides”, and deprived 30,000 unsuspecting farmers of their livelihood and the right to live a dignified life. As part of the plan, which had been cleared by the state assembly, the Jagan Reddy government aimed to establish Amravati as legislative capital, Visakhapatnam as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

In August, as he submitted a status report linked to the progress of work in Amaravati in the high court, state advocate general Subrahmanyam Sriram said, “The state government was actively considering filing a review petition challenging the March 3 judgement. It might alternatively file a special leave petition before the Supreme Court.” “The government was advised to file an affidavit in the high court seeking a review of its verdict to develop Amaravati as the state capital within six months,” he had added, HT had reported at the time.

In its March ruling, the HC had insisted that the entire construction and development work would be completed within six months’ time. “The reconstituted plots belonging to land owners be developed with all the amenities and handed over to the land holders within three months,” the HC had stressed. Later, however, the state government had told the court that it won't be able to abide by the six-month deadline.

