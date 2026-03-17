Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav on Tuesday said 35 new birth waiting homes are being constructed for tribal pregnant women under seven Integrated Tribal Development Agencies across the state. Andhra govt to set up 35 new waiting homes for tribal pregnant women

He noted that the facilities aim to provide care to pregnant women at least a week before delivery, reducing hardships and ensuring safer institutional deliveries in remote tribal areas.

"Thirty-five new birth waiting homes are being set up for tribal pregnant women across seven ITDA regions in the state," said Yadav in an official press release.

He said that pregnant women from remote areas will be brought to these centres in advance to avoid transportation and health-related difficulties during delivery.

Officials informed the minister that construction is being carried out at a cost of over ₹12 crore, including 15 units in Paderu ITDA and four each in Rampachodavaram, Parvathipuram, Chinturu, Srisailam and Kota Ramachandrapuram.

Out of the 35 centres, 22 are expected to be completed by May or June, two more by July and the remaining by the end of this year, officials said.

At present, 76 birth waiting homes are functioning under Seethampeta, Parvathipuram, Paderu, Rampachodavaram, Chinturu, Kota Ramachandrapuram and Srisailam ITDAs in association with government hospitals.

Of the 76 centres, 41 are operating in their own buildings, while construction is underway for the remaining facilities, said the press release.

Each building is designed with eight rooms, including four rooms with attached toilets for pregnant women, along with a common kitchen, recreation room, reception area and store room.

Constructed at a cost of ₹35 lakh each, the buildings can accommodate four pregnant women and their attendants at a time, under the supervision of ITDA officials with National Health Mission funds.

These centres are being linked to 27 Primary Health Centres , six Community Health Centres and two area hospitals, with works underway at select locations including Mondemkhalu, Buttayagudem and Ratnapuram.

Pregnant women will receive ₹200 per day for food, while attendants will be given ₹200 for food and an additional ₹200 as wage compensation during their stay.

During the 2025-26 financial year, about 11,000 pregnant women benefited from these centres, while 9,500 women have availed services so far this year.

Once all ongoing constructions are completed, around 13,000 pregnant women are expected to benefit annually, the press release added.

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