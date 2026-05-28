Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended Bakrid greetings to the people.

Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan extend Bakrid greetings

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The governor said that Bakrid holds immense significance in the Islamic faith and is celebrated with devotion and special prayers in great reverence.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh on the solemn occasion of Bakrid," said Nazeer in a post on X.

He noted that Bakrid symbolises sacrifice, absolute devotion to the Almighty and compassion for the poor while emphasising the principle of sharing.

Nazeer wished that the spirit of charity and goodwill towards all be cherished on the auspicious occasion.

Similarly, the chief minister said that Bakrid conveys the message of sacrifice, love and brotherhood.

"I wholeheartedly wish that this holy festival of Bakrid fills your life with happiness, peace and good health," said Naidu in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} He noted that the festival is observed in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah's command and that Allah ultimately tested and blessed their devotion and faith. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He noted that the festival is observed in remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son in obedience to Allah's command and that Allah ultimately tested and blessed their devotion and faith. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Naidu wished that Allah's blessings and mercy remain upon everyone and that people celebrate the festival with joy and prosperity along with their family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Naidu wished that Allah's blessings and mercy remain upon everyone and that people celebrate the festival with joy and prosperity along with their family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Likewise, Jagan highlighted that Bakrid teaches people to give up selfishness, jealousy, hatred and attachments while demonstrating unwavering devotion to God and the spirit of sacrifice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Likewise, Jagan highlighted that Bakrid teaches people to give up selfishness, jealousy, hatred and attachments while demonstrating unwavering devotion to God and the spirit of sacrifice. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He described the festival as a remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's great sacrifice in preparing to offer even his beloved son in obedience to Allah's command. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He described the festival as a remembrance of Prophet Ibrahim's great sacrifice in preparing to offer even his beloved son in obedience to Allah's command. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "With heartfelt greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the holy festival of Bakrid," said Jagan in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "With heartfelt greetings to all Muslim brothers and sisters on the holy festival of Bakrid," said Jagan in a post on X. {{/usCountry}}

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The former chief minister extended warm greetings to Muslims and prayed for peace, devotion and harmony among people.

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, symbolises sacrifice, devotion, charity and compassion in the Islamic faith.

The festival is observed with special prayers, charity and community celebrations, reflecting faith, brotherhood and the spirit of sharing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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