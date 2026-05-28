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Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan extend Bakrid greetings

Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan extend Bakrid greetings

Published on: May 28, 2026 11:11 am IST
PTI |
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Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday extended Bakrid greetings to the people.

Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan extend Bakrid greetings

The governor said that Bakrid holds immense significance in the Islamic faith and is celebrated with devotion and special prayers in great reverence.

"I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh on the solemn occasion of Bakrid," said Nazeer in a post on X.

He noted that Bakrid symbolises sacrifice, absolute devotion to the Almighty and compassion for the poor while emphasising the principle of sharing.

Nazeer wished that the spirit of charity and goodwill towards all be cherished on the auspicious occasion.

Similarly, the chief minister said that Bakrid conveys the message of sacrifice, love and brotherhood.

"I wholeheartedly wish that this holy festival of Bakrid fills your life with happiness, peace and good health," said Naidu in a post on X.

The former chief minister extended warm greetings to Muslims and prayed for peace, devotion and harmony among people.

Bakrid, also known as Eid al-Adha, symbolises sacrifice, devotion, charity and compassion in the Islamic faith.

The festival is observed with special prayers, charity and community celebrations, reflecting faith, brotherhood and the spirit of sharing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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