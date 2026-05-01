Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday extended greetings to workers and farmers on the occasion of International Labour Day. Andhra Guv, CM, Jagan greet workers, farmers on May Day

The Governor said that May Day recognises the invaluable contribution of workers in building a strong and self-reliant society.

"On the occasion of May Day, I extend greetings to all workers. Their hard work and dedication are the foundation of the nation's growth and prosperity," Nazeer said in a post on 'X'.

Chief Minister Naidu said International Labour Day highlights the dignity of labour and the role of workers and farmers in nation building.

"Greetings to workers and farmers on the occasion of International Labour Day. It is our duty to give equal respect to every individual who toils, irrespective of their profession," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Agriculture, the backbone of the nation's economic progress, is advancing due to the hard work and strength of farmers and agricultural labourers, he noted.

Only when workers and farmers move together can the nation progress on the path of development, he added.

The CM further said that the NDA coalition government is moving forward in a planned manner for the welfare of workers and farmers.

Naidu emphasised that several welfare and development schemes are being implemented for the labour community.

YSRCP supremo Jagan Mohan Reddy said that workers are the backbone of the economy and the driving force behind the nation's progress.

"Workers are those who toil for the welfare of society as their goal. They are the wheels of progress and unseen heroes who breathe life into development. May Day greetings to all worker brothers," Jagan said in a post on 'X'.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.