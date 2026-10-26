Andhra, Odisha brace for Cyclone Arnab; 15 NDRF teams deployed ahead of landfall, 3000 pregnant women under watch

Authorities in the eastern coastal states of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are gearing up for cyclone Arnab, which is expected to make landfall near Visakhapatnam on Wednesday afternoon.

A view of Chilika Lake as high tidal waves hit the coast under the influence of Cyclone Arnab in Puri. (File Photo/ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to the forecast presented at the review meeting, the system could cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam by the afternoon of October 28. The Konaseema–Yanam–Kakinada coastal belt is among the areas being closely monitored for a possible landfall.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Follow live updates on Cyclone Arnab here.

Deep Dive When and where is Cyclone Arnab expected to make landfall, and how strong could its winds be? Cyclone Arnab is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam on October 28. Winds could reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph. Why is Odisha preparing for Cyclone Arnab if it is expected to make landfall in Andhra Pradesh? Odisha could be affected by heavy to extremely heavy rain and strong winds, particularly in its southern districts. The state has prepared shelters and accommodation centres, deployed response teams and placed more than 3,000 pregnant women under close watch. What precautions should people take as Cyclone Arnab approaches? People have been advised to avoid non-essential travel, while fishermen should stay off the sea and secure their boats and nets. Residents in vulnerable coastal areas may be moved to cyclone shelters; Odisha farmers have also been advised to harvest and safely store mature crops.

The Indian Air Force, Navy and Army are being kept in coordination for possible rescue and relief operations.

Cyclone Arnab preparedness in Andhra Pradesh

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials informed Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu that the system was likely to intensify into a cyclone by the morning of October 26, a severe cyclone by that night, and a very severe cyclone on October 27. At the time of landfall, wind speeds could reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph on certain occasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials informed Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu that the system was likely to intensify into a cyclone by the morning of October 26, a severe cyclone by that night, and a very severe cyclone on October 27. At the time of landfall, wind speeds could reach 115–125 kmph, with gusts of up to 140 kmph on certain occasions. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Officials warned that North Andhra and Central Coastal districts were likely to receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall on October 27 and 28, with isolated locations potentially experiencing exceptionally heavy downpours.

Kakinada, Anakapalli, Visakhapatnam, Konaseema and East Godavari districts, along with other parts of North Andhra, are expected to experience strong winds and heavy rainfall. The intensity of rainfall is likely to be particularly high on October 27 and 28, officials said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Naidu instructed officials to continuously assess the cyclone’s trajectory and alert people according to the anticipated intensity of its impact. The chief minister also directed officials to issue cyclone bulletins every four hours and ensure that updated information reaches the public, district administrations and field-level personnel without delay.

He asked officials to analyse data from previous cyclones to improve preparedness and facilitate timely warnings to farmers and the general public. District collectors were instructed to identify vulnerable coastal areas and evacuate residents to cyclone shelters wherever necessary.

State Disaster Management Authority Managing Director Prakhar Jain informed the meeting that seven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and eight State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams had been deployed in vulnerable districts in anticipation of the cyclone’s impact.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jain advised people to postpone non-essential travel on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 27 and 28, in view of the anticipated cyclone impact. He urged fishermen not to venture into the sea and asked them to secure their boats and fishing nets in safe locations.

Also Read | Cyclone Arnab to make landfall on October 28 in Andhra Pradesh, evacuation of 5.7 lakh people to start soon

Cyclone Arnab preparedness in Odisha

Odisha, which also lies in the path of Cyclone Arnab, has put more than 3,000 pregnant women under close watch and prepared shelters and temporary accommodation centres as southern districts like Koraput, Malkangiri, Ganjam, Rayagada and Gajapati braced for the possible impact of the cyclone.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Odisha chief secretary Anu Garg, who had a videoconference with union cabinet secretary TV Somanathan, said senior officers have been deputed to oversee preparedness and the post-cyclone response, while the power and water resources departments have been directed to remain alert.

Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said 135 cyclone shelters and 1,600 temporary accommodation centres were ready. Eight NDRF teams, 40 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams and fire services personnel have been deployed across districts, with additional teams stationed in Ganjam and other coastal areas.

Fishing activities have been suspended in Odisha, and restrictions have been imposed near beaches and tourist destinations. The Agriculture Department has advised farmers to harvest and safely store paddy, maize, ragi and other crops that have reached 80-85 per cent maturity. Dedicated helplines have been opened to assist farmers.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Chief minister Mohan Majhi assigned deputy CMs KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida to Koraput and Rayagada, respectively. Ministers Rabi Narayan Naik, Bibhuti Jena, Krushna Chandra Patra, Nityananda Gond, Mukesh Mahaling and Suryabanshi Suraj have been deployed to Kandhamal, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Gajapati, respectively.

Odisha is also coordinating with neighbouring Chhattisgarh to manage possible inflows of excess water if the upstream state receives heavy rainfall. The state has formed a team to maintain contact with Chhattisgarh authorities and monitor any release of water.

Also Read | Satellite image shows Cyclone Arnab moving towards Andhra as storm intensifies over Bay of Bengal ahead of October 28 landfall

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Indian Air Force, Navy and Army are being kept in coordination for possible rescue and relief operations.

In West Bengal, where only heavy rain is expected, people have been advised to move into cyclone shelters by Tuesday afternoon.