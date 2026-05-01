...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Andhra Pradesh clears 124.5 cr for new bhavan in Delhi

The Andhra Pradesh cabinet approved a new Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi for ₹124.50 crore and various infrastructure projects worth over ₹4,000 crore.

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Advertisement

The Andhra Pradesh state cabinet, chaired by chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday approved the construction of a new Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi at an estimated cost of 124.50 crore.

Andhra Pradesh clears 124.5 cr for new bhavan in Delhi

State finance minister Payyavula Keshav said the new building of Andhra Pradesh Bhavan be constructed on 11.536 acres of land within the existing premises on Ashoka Road, New Delhi.

“The project’s design and construction have been entrusted to NBCC (India) Limited. The building will incorporate modern amenities while reflecting Andhra Pradesh’s culture and heritage,” he said.

The cabinet approved revised administrative sanctions worth 443.26 crore for strengthening and constructing flood protection works along the right bank of the Krishna River in Amaravati. The revision follows a change in project scope from retaining walls to embankment works. The cabinet also permitted fresh tenders through the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA).

The cabinet cleared a combined administrative approval of 2,540 crore for advanced construction works, including glass cladding, atrium, skylight canopies, PV panels, and BMU system, for the Integrated AP Secretariat and Heads of Departments (HoD) towers in Amaravati.

The Cabinet approved amendments to the Amaravati Capital Region Land Pooling Scheme (Formulation & Implementation) Rules, 2025, aimed at enhancing annuity payments, simplifying loan waiver cut-off dates, and streamlining procedural mechanisms for effective implementation.

The cabinet approved the allocation of government land on a 33-year lease at a nominal lease amount of 1,000 per acre per year for construction of district offices of the Telugu Desam Party in Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Kurnool, Rajamahendravaram, Eluru and Parvathipuram.

The cabinet also approved allocation of approximately 600 acres of land in Puttaparthi, Sri Sathya Sai district, for a defence manufacturing unit to be established under the supervision of the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the finance minister said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

krishna river amaravati n chandrababu naidu
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and West Bengal Election 2026 LIVE
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh clears 124.5 cr for new bhavan in Delhi
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.