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Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu appoints son Nara Lokesh as TDP working president

This is for the first time in last 44 years of its foundation that Telugu Desam Party would have a working president

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 01:22 pm IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
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Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced his son and state information technology minister Nara Lokesh as TDP working president, a party statement said.

Nara Lokesh is the minister for information technology in Andhra Pradesh. (HT File Photo)

For the first time in last 44 years of its foundation TDP would have a working president. “Hitherto, Lokesh has been functioning as party’s national general secretary, though he has been virtually controlling the party affairs since it returned to power in the state in June 2024,” said a party functionary.

Naidu also announced a revamped politburo with 29 members, national committee with 31 members, and state committee of the party with 185 members.

As part of restructuring, Union minister for civil aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu has been elevated as national general secretary along with MP Byreddy Shabari, and senior leader Rajesh Kilaru, a close associate of Lokesh.

Also Read:CM Naidu celebrates legal recognition of Amaravati as capital

While Palla Srinivas Rao will continue as the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president, Naidu’s brother-in-law and senior Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was retained as the politburo member.

The party said that committees were constituted based on demographic proportions, along with social and regional considerations.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

nara lokesh n chandrababu naidu andhra pradesh telugu desam party
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India and TS Telangana Inter Result 2026, latest at HindustanTime
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