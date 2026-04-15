Andhra Pradesh CM Naidu appoints son Nara Lokesh as TDP working president

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday announced his son and state information technology minister Nara Lokesh as TDP working president, a party statement said.

Nara Lokesh is the minister for information technology in Andhra Pradesh. (HT File Photo)

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For the first time in last 44 years of its foundation TDP would have a working president. “Hitherto, Lokesh has been functioning as party’s national general secretary, though he has been virtually controlling the party affairs since it returned to power in the state in June 2024,” said a party functionary.

Naidu also announced a revamped politburo with 29 members, national committee with 31 members, and state committee of the party with 185 members.

As part of restructuring, Union minister for civil aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu has been elevated as national general secretary along with MP Byreddy Shabari, and senior leader Rajesh Kilaru, a close associate of Lokesh.

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While Palla Srinivas Rao will continue as the party’s Andhra Pradesh unit president, Naidu’s brother-in-law and senior Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna was retained as the politburo member.

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{{^usCountry}} According to party statement, new committees are constituted balancing experience and fresh leadership, while also factoring in social representation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to party statement, new committees are constituted balancing experience and fresh leadership, while also factoring in social representation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The party leadership stated that loyalty, hard work, and experience were key criteria in assigning posts. Leaders who did not receive nominated positions have been accommodated through organisational roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The party leadership stated that loyalty, hard work, and experience were key criteria in assigning posts. Leaders who did not receive nominated positions have been accommodated through organisational roles. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Naidu personally oversaw the restructuring exercise, carefully weighing political, social, and regional equations,” a party functionary said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Naidu personally oversaw the restructuring exercise, carefully weighing political, social, and regional equations,” a party functionary said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Revamped national committee of TDP has three general secretaries, 18 vice-presidents and 10 spokespersons. Similarly, the state committee has seven general secretaries, 16 vice-presidents, 14 spokespersons, 10 zonal coordinators, 50 executive secretaries and 77 secretaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Revamped national committee of TDP has three general secretaries, 18 vice-presidents and 10 spokespersons. Similarly, the state committee has seven general secretaries, 16 vice-presidents, 14 spokespersons, 10 zonal coordinators, 50 executive secretaries and 77 secretaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Of the 185 state committee members, 50 are women, with significant representation also ensured in the politburo and national committees. Similarly, 122 members belong to underprivileged sections including 77 Other Backward Classes, 25 Scheduled Castes, seven Scheduled Tribes and 13 minorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Of the 185 state committee members, 50 are women, with significant representation also ensured in the politburo and national committees. Similarly, 122 members belong to underprivileged sections including 77 Other Backward Classes, 25 Scheduled Castes, seven Scheduled Tribes and 13 minorities. {{/usCountry}}

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The party said that committees were constituted based on demographic proportions, along with social and regional considerations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Srinivasa Rao Apparasu ...Read More Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience. Read Less

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