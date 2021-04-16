Andhra Pradesh CM Reddy appeals to PM Modi for 60 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the request for the supply of 60 lakh doses of vaccines amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "I request you to instruct the officials of the health ministry to supply 60 lakh doses of vaccine to my state," Reddy wrote.

Reddy on Thursday held a review meeting on the prevailing Covid-19 situation and vaccination and congratulated the state health officials for administrating 6.28 lakh doses of vaccine the previous day.

Reddy instructed the officials to give publicity to 104 services – a toll-free medical helpline -- and urged the people to call the number queries related to Covid-19. "Set up hoardings and posters at public places like bus stand to publicise about the same. The patients should be admitted to hospitals or advised for home isolation based on the suggestion of doctors," he said.

He also directed the officials to fix the prices for treatment in private hospitals and ensure they do not overcharge. He said there should be no scarcity of beds for Covid-19 patients and directed the officials to maintain a record on the availability of beds in Aarogyasri-empanelled hospitals as well as in private hospitals.

He said the charges for treatment, details on where to lodge complaints in case the hospitals are found to overcharge, cost of medicines should be put on display.

Reddy directed the officials to focus on vaccination. He said everyone above the age of 45, healthcare and frontline workers should be vaccinated.

Reddy asked the officials to prepare a protocol for regular monitoring of people who are in home quarantine and added that they should be provided with Covid-19 kits.

Andhra Pradesh on Thursday reported over 5,000 fresh cases of coronavirus disease, the highest single-day count since October 11. The number of active cases soared to 31,710, the highest after October 25.