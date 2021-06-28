Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh further relaxes lockdown in 8 districts
india news

Andhra Pradesh further relaxes lockdown in 8 districts

An official release from the chief minister’s office said the lockdown, which is presently in force from 6pm to 6am the following day, would be relaxed by three more hours in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
PUBLISHED ON JUN 28, 2021 02:17 PM IST
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday announced further relaxation of lockdown in eight districts of the state which reported a Covid-19 positivity rate of less than 5% with effect from July 1. The relaxation would be in force till July 7.

Positivity rate is the percentage of people testing positive of the total people tested for a virus.

An official release from the chief minister’s office said the lockdown, which is presently in force from 6pm to 6am the following day, would be relaxed by three more hours in Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa, Anantapur and Kurnool.

As such, there would be curfew from 9pm to 6am the following day in these eight districts. However, a grace period of one hour would be given for the closure of shops and business establishments, including restaurants.

In five other districts, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Prakasam and Chittoor, the current lockdown restrictions would continue as the Covid-19 positivity rate in these districts is still above 5%.

“A decision on further relaxation of lockdown in these districts would be taken after reviewing the Covid-19 situation after July 7,” the CMO release said.

On Sunday, Andhra Pradesh reported 4,250 Covid cases, taking the state’s tally to 1,879,872. There were 33 deaths in the state on Sunday, taking the total number of Covid fatalities to 12,599. At present, there are 44,773 active cases in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Elon Musk’s mother Maye Musk wishes him happy birthday with throwback pic

Man shares hilarious typo made by professor in e-mail. Post goes viral

Woman’s wholesome interaction with two little girls may brighten up your Monday

This cat and iguana’s snuggling session is totally aww-worthy. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
PM Narendra Modi
Reliance AGM
Ray review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP