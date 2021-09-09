Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh high court upholds restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi
india news

Andhra Pradesh high court upholds restrictions on Ganesh Chaturthi

Ganesh Chaturthi: The Andhra Pradesh high court ruled that people should abide by the regulations issued by the state governmentBJP on Ganesh Chaturthi
By Yunus Y Lasania
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
Ganesh Chaturthi: The Andhra Pradesh high court was approached by a resident of Tirupati city who wanted to instal a Ganesh idol at home in the presence of five people (Photo courtesy/Andhra Pradesh high court)

HYDERABAD: The impasse over observing public celebrations of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival finally ended in Andhra Pradesh with the high court on Wednesday allowing a petitioner to install an idol in his house with a gathering of five people. The high court also said the government’s guidelines against public celebrations should not be violated.

The directions were issued by justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy on a writ petition filed by a resident of Autonagar in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati city. He approached the high court after his request to the district superintendent of police to instal an idol in his house in the presence of five people was declined.

The petitioner told the court that restrictions on celebrating Ganesh or Vinayaka Chaturthi were only for public places. After seeking a response from the state government as well, the court allowed him to install an idol at his residence on the condition that Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have asked the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government to allow Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Andhra Pradesh this year.

RELATED STORIES

TDP national spokesperson Pattabi Ram on Tuesday said the party MLAs and the respective in-charge of all 175 assembly constituencies have been instructed to organise or celebrate the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in a “huge way” while following Covid-19 protocols.

“We feel that it is a part of a larger conspiracy by Jagan Reddy to attack one religion,” he alleged.

The AP government decided that Ganesh idols should not be installed in public places and people should avoid going for idol immersions in processions.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the situation on last Wednesday, September 2, and decided to continue the night curfew in AP from 11pm to 6am in view of the festival season. Based on suggestions from health department officials, it was also decided to limit Ganesh (or Vinayaka) Chaturthi celebrations within homes, instead of holding them in public places.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

I-T attaches Sasikala assets worth 100 cr under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act

Madras high court sets aside order allowing 16-year-old girl to write NEET this year

J&K arms licence racket under lens again after 24 arrested in Kerala

Karnataka logs 1,102 fresh Covid-19 cases, 17 deaths
TRENDING TOPICS
AP EAMCET 2021 Results
Shikhar Dhawan
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
UGC NET Exam 2021
Afghanistan
Bihar Panchayat polls
Akshay Kumar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP