Andhra Pradesh:Jagan lays foundation stone of Inorbit Mall in Visakhapatnam

Hyderabad

The mall would be built in an area of 13 acres. (HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday laid foundation stone for the ₹600 crore Inorbit Mall at Visakhapatnam, which he claimed would be the biggest shopping mall in the entire South India.

Addressing the gathering after participating in the ceremony, the chief minister said the Inorbit Mall, to be built by the K Raheja Group, would come up in an area of 13 acres out of 17 acres allotted to the group.

“It is by far the biggest mall in the entire South India. The Inorbit Mall in Hyderabad was built only in seven acres. The project would become the jewel of Visakhapatnam,” Jagan said.

Stating that the mall would provide direct and indirect employment to 8,000 people, the chief minister said the Raheja Group would develop IT space and an international convention centre in the rest of the four acres in the second phase, which would provide employment to another 3,000 people.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jagan said the Raheja Group had also expressed interest to build super luxurious Raj Vilas type hospitality facilities in the city where May Fair and Oberoi Hotel groups are building 7-star hotels and resorts.

With prestigious infrastructure projects like Bhogapuram International airport and Adani Data Centre in Visakhapatnam and Mulapeta sea port in Srikakulam district for which foundation stone was already laid, the face of north coastal Andhra would undergo major change, the chief minister said, adding that it would help the region witness rapid development.

He said the Raheja Group had been allotted 350 acres at Hindupur in Anantapur district for setting up a textile and electronic hardware hub which will provide employment to 15,000 people. He assured that the state government would extend all possible assistance to industrialists who were interested in investing in industrial and infrastructure projects.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He thanked the K Raheja Group Chairman Neel Raheja, COO Sravan Kumar and CEO Rajajeesh Mahajan for coming forward to set up the retail facility.

Speaking on the occasion, Neel Raheja said the Inorbit Mall at Visakhapatnam would become the Mall of India like the Mall of Emirates. He said the group, which had already set up malls in Vijayawada, Guntur and Rajahmundry, would soon set up similar malls in Nellore, Kakinada and Tirupati too.

He announced that his group would build hotels and other landmark complexes not only in Visakhapatnam but in other places too in future.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON