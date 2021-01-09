Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
The gram panchayat elections in Andhra Pradesh will be held in four phases beginning from February 5, 2021, the State Election Commission (SEC) has announced, and the model code of conduct (MCC) has been enforced from Saturday.
State election commissioner Dr N Ramesh Kumar had issued proceedings on the election on Friday and said that “the commission having carefully weighed in the pros and cons, is in favour of adopting a pragmatic schedule” about the date of the elections. He also assured that the election commission is “fully prepared to hold elections” and sought the support of all concerned stakeholders.
Also read: Jagan govt, Andhra poll panel spar over local body election schedule
Here is everything you need to know about the Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections:
1. The elections will be held in four phases on February 5, 9, 13 and 17 from 6:30am to 3:30pm. Model code of conduct (MCC) would be implemented in poll-bound areas from Saturday.
2. Counting of votes would begin at 4pm and declaration of results would be done on the same day as polls.
3. Initial notification for holding the gram panchayat polls in Andhra Pradesh was declared on March 7, 2020. However, the state government had cited the Covid-19 pandemic and contested the SEC’s decision to hold elections. After multiple rounds of a legal tussle between the two sides and an intervention by the Supreme Court, SEC has again declared the dates.
4. The last date for the receipt of nominations for the polls are January 27 and 31 and February 4 and 8 for the four phases respectively. Also, for withdrawal of candidature, the last dates are January 31, 2021, and February 4, 8 and 12 respectively.
5. SEC would publish the final list of contesting candidates on January 31 and February 4, 8 and 12 at 3pm.
6. Notably, SEC N Ramesh Kumar has alleged that the state government “is not in favour of holding elections during the tenure of the present commissioner and shall hold elections only after his demitting office.” In the proceedings, the SEC also said that the government has been citing Covid-19 pandemic as the reason earlier and the vaccination program as the reason now.
7. The election schedule would begin from January 23, 2021, and end by February 17, 2021, and would not coincide with the Category 3 Covid-19 vaccination program in the state, according to the state poll body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge
- Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's new excise policy aims ₹6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pandemic forces Taj Mahotsav cancellation for the first time since 1992
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox