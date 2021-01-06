Election Commission announces dates for legislative council by-polls in 3 states

india

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 16:08 IST

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the dates for by-polls to three seats of the legislative councils in Andhra Pradesh and Bihar. The election body also issued notification for biennial polls for 12 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council.

These elections will be held on January 28 held between 9am to 4pm and the counting of votes will take place on the same day at 5pm, according to the election commission. The last date for filing nominations for the polls is January 18, it added.

The by-polls for the Bihar Legislative Council are being held for the posts vacated by Vinod Narain Jha and former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Jha was elected to the Bihar Legislative Assembly in November and Modi had resigned from his position after being elected to the Rajya Sabha last year.

EC preparing for polls next year after Covid safe Bihar elections: CEC

In Andhra Pradesh, the election will be held for the seat vacated by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rebel Pothula Sunitha. Sunitha tendered her resignation as an MLA last year and extended support to Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) claiming that the TDP government was hindering the development of backward classes in the state.

Uttar Pradesh will hold biennial elections for 12 seats of the state legislative council as the term of these 12 legislators is expiring at the end of the month.

As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show

The commission in its notification also announced that elections will have to be conducted following social distancing and other precautionary measures due to Covid-19. It has asked people associated with the poll process to use masks during the elections. It has asked the authorities to ensure thermal scanning is done for people involved in the electoral process and hand sanitisers are provided at all the locations.

What Hyderabad says about the BJP | HT Editorial

India has conducted several elections amid Covid-19. The Bihar assembly elections, Greater Hyderabad Municipal elections, Karnataka gram panchayat elections and several by-polls in Madhya Pradesh and other states were successfully held despite the pandemic.