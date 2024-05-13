Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Election 2024 LIVE: Voting begins for 203 assembly seats; BJD, YSRCP eye another term

Andhra Pradesh, Odisha Election 2024 LIVE: Apart from the Phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election 2024, voting for the assembly elections in two states - Andhra Pradesh and Odisha - will also take place today, May 13. As per the Election Commission schedule, voting commenced in Andhra and Odisha at 7 am, and will continue till 6 pm. While voting will take place in 28 out of the total seats in Odisha today, all the 175 assembly constituencies will cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh on Monday....Read More

The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) and opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are in a fierce battle in Andhra Pradesh, with both parties seeking to establish dominance in terms of poll promises as the state gears up for the voting to the 175-member Assembly on Monday.

Meanwhile in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is eyeing majority once again. The BJD in 2019 formed the government after winning 112 out of the total 147 assembly seats in the state, with Naveen Patnaik becoming the chief minister once again.

Voting in Andhra Pradesh is taking place in a single phase, with all the 175 assembly seats set to vote today. Apart from the assembly elections, all 25 Lok Sabha seats from the state are going to polls in the fourth phase of the general elections. Meanwhile, assembly polls in Odisha will take place in four phases - May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1 - with the counting of the votes on June 4.