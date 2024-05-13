Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls phase 4: CM Jagan, TDP chief among early voters | Top Updates
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls phase 4: Voting will go on from 7 AM to 6 PM, except in a few places.
Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls phase 4: Polling is happening for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. People are waiting in lines to vote.
The campaign leading up to the voting was intense. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and other leaders gave passionate speeches.
YS Sharmila from Congress and Purandeswari from BJP are among those contesting for Lok Sabha seats.
The YSR Congress focused on the welfare programs they did in the last five years. The NDA talked about the state government's failures and promised help if they win. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi campaigned for their parties.
Voting will go on from 7 AM to 6 PM, except in a few places where it ends earlier. In total, there are 4.14 crore voters in the state—2.02 crore men, 2.1 crore women, 3,421 other voters, and 68,185 service electors. There are 454 candidates for Lok Sabha and 2,387 for Assembly polls, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer MK Meena.
Top Updates:
- Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, and TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, cast their vote in Guntur.
- Actor Allu Arjun and 'RRR' star NTR Jr and his family voted in Hyderabad on Monday morning. After voting, NTR Jr encouraged everyone to vote actively.
- Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, along with their families, were among the first to cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.
