 Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls phase 4: CM Jagan, TDP chief among early voters | Top Updates - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls phase 4: CM Jagan, TDP chief among early voters | Top Updates

ByHT News Desk
May 13, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls phase 4: Voting will go on from 7 AM to 6 PM, except in a few places.

Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls phase 4: Polling is happening for 175 Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh. People are waiting in lines to vote.

Polling underway for 25 Lok Sabha, 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh in single phase. (PTI)
Polling underway for 25 Lok Sabha, 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh in single phase. (PTI)

The campaign leading up to the voting was intense. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and other leaders gave passionate speeches.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

YS Sharmila from Congress and Purandeswari from BJP are among those contesting for Lok Sabha seats.

The YSR Congress focused on the welfare programs they did in the last five years. The NDA talked about the state government's failures and promised help if they win. PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi campaigned for their parties.

Voting will go on from 7 AM to 6 PM, except in a few places where it ends earlier. In total, there are 4.14 crore voters in the state—2.02 crore men, 2.1 crore women, 3,421 other voters, and 68,185 service electors. There are 454 candidates for Lok Sabha and 2,387 for Assembly polls, according to Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer MK Meena.

Top Updates:

  • Chandrababu Naidu's wife, Nara Bhuvaneswari, and TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh, cast their vote in Guntur.
  • Actor Allu Arjun and 'RRR' star NTR Jr and his family voted in Hyderabad on Monday morning. After voting, NTR Jr encouraged everyone to vote actively.
  • Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, along with their families, were among the first to cast their votes in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

Tell us what your First Vote will stand for in a short video & get a chance to be featured on HT’s social media handles. Click here to know more!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha Election / Andhra Pradesh Lok Sabha polls phase 4: CM Jagan, TDP chief among early voters | Top Updates

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On