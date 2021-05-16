Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh receives 1st Oxygen Express with 40 MT oxygen
india news

Andhra Pradesh receives 1st Oxygen Express with 40 MT oxygen

Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the nation each day for the last few days.
ANI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAY 16, 2021 05:43 AM IST
So far, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2350 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1228 MT in Haryana and 308 MT in Telangana.(HT photo)

The Ministry of Railways on Saturday informed that Andhra Pradesh has received its first Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

"Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 8700 MT of LMO in more than 540 tankers to various states across the country. It may be noted that 139 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States," the ministry said.

Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for the last few days.

The ministry further said, "It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. Andhra Pradesh has got its First Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 MT of LMO. One Oxygen Express is racing towards Kerala with 118 MT of load to boost Oxygen supply in the region."

So far, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2350 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1228 MT in Haryana and 308 MT in Telangana.

As many as 40 MT LMO has been delivered in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 111 MT in Tamil Nadu, 40 MT in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3084 MT in Delhi.

"Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night. Railways have mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keep itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO," the ministry added.

The Ministry of Railways on Saturday informed that Andhra Pradesh has received its first Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 metric tonnes (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

"Overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, Indian Railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO to various states across the country. So far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 8700 MT of LMO in more than 540 tankers to various states across the country. It may be noted that 139 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States," the ministry said.

Oxygen Expresses have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for the last few days.

The ministry further said, "It is Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. Andhra Pradesh has got its First Oxygen Express in Nellore with 40 MT of LMO. One Oxygen Express is racing towards Kerala with 118 MT of load to boost Oxygen supply in the region."

So far, 521 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 2350 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 430 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 1228 MT in Haryana and 308 MT in Telangana.

As many as 40 MT LMO has been delivered in Rajasthan, 361 MT in Karnataka, 200 MT in Uttarakhand, 111 MT in Tamil Nadu, 40 MT in Andhra Pradesh and more than 3084 MT in Delhi.

"Running of new Oxygen is a very dynamic exercise and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night. Railways have mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keep itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO," the ministry added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch how this leopard at a zoo reacts to a little girl and her stuffed cat

‘Slash’ jeans are a thing and tweeple have thoughts. Seen them yet?

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP