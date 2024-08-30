Andhra Pradesh shocker: Hidden camera found inside girls' hostel washroom, videos circulated in boys' hostel

Protests erupted at SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday after a hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the girls' hostel washroom. Female students protest after hidden camera was found in girls' hostel washroom in Andhra Pradesh. (screengrab)

Female students gathered at the hostel, chanting slogans for justice and urging authorities to take action against those responsible and ensure their safety on campus.

The videos recorded by the hidden camera were reportedly circulated among students in the boys' hostel. Police have taken a final-year engineering student into custody in connection with the case and an investigation is ongoing.

How the incident unfolded?



The incident unfolded when a group of female students discovered a hidden camera in their washroom on Thursday evening, causing immediate alarm and distress, NDTV reported.

The discovery triggered a chaotic response, with students organising a protest that started around 7pm and continued till Friday morning and their chants of “We want justice” reverberated across the campus as they called for answers and accountability, the report said.



Police have said that the investigation is ongoing and they are still determining if additional students were involved in setting up the camera and distributing the videos.



Reports indicate that more than 300 photos and videos from the women's hostel washroom were leaked, with some students reportedly buying these videos from student who is being questioned by police.

The discovery of the hidden camera and the subsequent release of sensitive footage have deeply unsettled many female students. Several have voiced concerns and discomfort about using the washroom facilities, with some opting to avoid the area entirely.



Authorities have assured that strict action will be taken against those responsible.

“The Gudlavalleru Engineering College incident involving spy cameras in a women's hostel is highly deplorable and a severe breach of privacy. Such incidents demand urgent and strict action. The police must thoroughly investigate and bring the culprits to justice. Additionally, like the legislation in UP, there is a need for new laws to regulate social media and digital platforms, ensuring that such violations are prevented and swiftly punished,” said former police officer V V Lakshmi Narayana in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The protests are taking place amid nationwide demonstrations by doctors and others condemning the rape and murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier this month, a hidden camera was allegedly discovered in the washroom of a popular coffee chain, Third Wave Coffee in Bengaluru. A smartphone was allegedly placed in the dustbin of the washroom by an employee.



A social media post by the eyewitness said a woman found the smartphone that was allegedly recording videos for approximately two hours at that point, with its camera positioned to face the toilet seat.

The incident roused deep concerns on privacy and safety, with the coffee chain assuring that they have initiated legal action against the employee in question.