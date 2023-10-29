Andhra Pradesh Train Accident Live Updates: PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Two passenger trains collided in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh earlier in the evening today.
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: At least six people were killed in a train accident in Andhra Pradesh. 25 have sustained injuries.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:41 PM
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: PM Modi announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night announced an ex-gratia of ₹two lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased due to the train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000, PMO said.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:39 PM
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Railway minister announces ex-gratia
Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to the family of those dead in the accident, ₹two lakh to those who are grievous, and ₹50,000 to those who have been injured.
He also announced that all the injured persons have been shifted to the hospital for treatment.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:34 PM
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: MK Stalin expresses condolences
Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin expressed condolences over the loss of lives in the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district. “Deeply distressed by the train collision in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh, coming just months after the tragic Balasore #TrainAccident in June 2023. My heart goes out to the families of the victims, and I wish a speedy recovery for the injured,” he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.
“With a significant number of Indians relying on railways for their commute, it's alarming to witness such incidents in quick succession. It's imperative for the union government and the railways to urgently reevaluate and enhance train safety measures, ensuring the trust and safety of passengers is upheld,” Stalin added.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 11:21 PM
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Governor expresses anguish
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer expressed anguish over the train accident near Kantakapalli in Vizianagaram district in which six passengers lost their lives and several others were injured. Earlier, he was briefed about the necessary relief arrangements which have been made.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 10:59 PM
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: 'Rescue operation underway… Efforts on to shift injured to nearby hospitals,' says CPRO, East Coast Railway
"We are currently focusing on the rescue operation. The DRMs from Visakhapatnam and Sambalpur have reached the spot. We are trying to shift the injured to nearby hospitals," said Biswajit Sahoo, CPRO, East Coast Railway while speaking to PTI
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 10:45 PM
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Situation under control, says Ashwini Vaishnaw
Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the situation is under control after a passenger train collided with another passenger train near Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh.
The union minister, while speaking to ANI, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reviewed the situation.
"Rescue operations are underway, all have been rescued, and teams have been mobilised. PM Modi has reviewed the situation. I spoke to the Andhra Pradesh CM. The situation is currently under control," Vaishnaw said.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 10:40 PM
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: PMO on train accident in Andhra Pradesh
"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and took stock of the situation in the wake of the unfortunate train derailment between Alamanda and Kantakapalle section. Authorities are providing all possible assistance to those affected. The Prime Minister extends condolences to the bereaved families and prays that the injured recover soon," a post from the Prime Minister's Office read.
- Sun, 29 Oct 2023 10:32 PM
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: Death toll rises to 6, 18 injured as passenger train
Andhra Train Accident Live Updates: At least 6 people were dead and 18 injured after a passenger train traveling from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to Rayagada in Odisha derailed in Vizianagaram district on Sunday.