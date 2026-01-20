Andhra, Telangana CMs kick off Davos investment pitches

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and his Telangana counterpart A Revanth Reddy began their respective campaign to attract investments from global companies at the five-day World Economic Forum summit that kicked off at Davos in Switzerland on Monday. Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu with Eros Innovations chairman Kishore Lulla in Zurich on Monday. (ANI)

While Naidu, along with his official delegation, was the first to land in Switzerland in the early hours and began a series of interactions with various investor groups, Revanth Reddy followed him later in the day.

According to an official statement from Andhra Pradesh chief minister’s office, Naidu began his campaign by meeting Indian ambassador to Switzerland Mridul Kumar at Zurich.

The chief minister spoke to the ambassdor about Andhra Pradesh’s potential in the pharmaceutical and medical equipment manufacturing sectors.

He said that Andhra Pradesh had brought in 25 new policies for industrial development with focus on artificial intelligence and quantum technologies. He added that special attention has been paid for skill development among youth keeping in view the global demand for skilled workforce.

State IT minister Nara Lokesh, who is part of the Andhra delegation said that Andhra Pradesh has plenty of manpower and the state was developing the drone sector in a big way with 100 kg carrying capacity.

Later, the chief minister met Kishore Lulla, founder and chairman of Eros Innovations in Zurich and discussed the investment opportunities in the state in areas such as AI Creative Tech Hub, Generative AI, Deep Tech and the Digital Content Economy.

Meanwhile, a separate statement from Telangana government said chief minister A Revanth Reddy would hold extensive meetings with global corporate leaders and international investors during the WEF summit at Davos.

He will also participate in multiple round-table meetings aimed at showcasing Telangana’s investment potential. “At the Telangana Pavilion in Davos, the Chief Minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one meetings with the heads of several global and Indian corporations, including Google, Salesforce, Unilever, Honeywell, L’Oréal, Novartis, Tata Group, DP World, Infosys, and Cisco,” the official statement said.