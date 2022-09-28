Andhra woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover; trio now live in same house

A woman in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati got her husband married to his former lover, a scene usually seen in television serials. The woman has also opted to live together with the new couple.

According to an Indiatimes article, the incident happened at Ambedkar Nagar of Dakkili in Tirupati. Kalyan, a video content creator, married Vimala from Kadapa district two years ago after meeting her on social media. Before their marriage, he reportedly had a long-distance relationship with another woman, Nithya Sree, who is also an influencer from Visakhapatnam, but they parted ways owing to circumstances.

The duo became popular on social media, amassing a large following on sites such as YouTube and Share Chat. Nitya Sree then moved into their neighbourhood.

When Vimala reportedly came to know about her husband’s old relationship, she agreed to their marriage, despite the fact that there is no legal authorisation to the union. In the presence of his first wife, Kalyan married Nithya Sree on Wednesday at a local temple.

Following the ceremony, the trio posed for photographs as well. The photographs gained traction on social media. Netizens voiced their awe and amazement without reservation, "Ek se shaadi karoge to wo tumse ladegi. Ek se jada karoge to wo tumhare liye ladegi. Rishta wahi soch nayi (If you marry one woman, she will fight with you. If you marry more than one, she’ll fight for you. New thoughts, old ties)", an user wrote.

