Angela Merkel always admired talking to PM Modi, says German envoy to India

Walter J Lindner, the German ambassador to India said on Wednesday that former German chancellor Angela Merkel always admired talking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Lindner said, “She (Angela Merkel) always asked him (Narendra Modi) how did he run such a big country.”

Angela Merkel served as Germany's chancellor from 2005 to 2021. She stepped down from the top post on December 8 last year and Olaf Scholz was sworn in as the new chancellor.

Merkel had met Narendra Modi many times after the latter took over as India's Prime Minister in 2014. The last meeting of the two leaders was on October 31 last year in Rome on the sidelines of the G20 Summit.

Modi and Merkel held wide-ranging and fruitful talks on strong bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the close strategic partnership.

Modi also praised the then German chancellor for her immense contributions to strengthening the strategic bilateral ties.

And in August last year, PM Modi and Angela Merkel held a telephonic conversation where they discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues.

A few days back, Walter J Lindner had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been invited to attend a G7 meeting hosted by Germany that would be held in about five weeks. Modi agreed to come, Lindner said on May 27.