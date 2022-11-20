Angered for marrying someone else, man kills ex-girlfriend, chops her body into 6 pieces

In an uncanny resemblance to the Delhi murder case of Shraddha Walker, a man in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district has been arrested in the killing of a woman, reported to be his former girlfriend, and dismembering her body into six parts, news agency PTI reported.

The incident came to light on November 15 after locals found the victim's body inside a well situated outside Paschimi village. Identified as Aradhana, her body was found in a semi-naked condition and seemed to be two-three days old, Azamgarh SP Anurag Arya was quoted as saying.

Accused Prince Yadav had planned to kill Aradhana with the help of his parents, cousin Sarvesh, and other family members, out of anger because she had married someone else earlier this year.

The PTI report further stated that on November 9, Yadav had taken Aradhana to a temple on his bike. Upon reaching there, he, with the help of Sarvesh, strangled her in a sugarcane field. Police said the duo then chopped the woman's body into six pieces, packed those in a polythene bag and threw it into a well.

The cousins threw Aradhana's head into a pond some distance away.

Yadav, meanwhile, received a bullet wound earlier in the day after he engaged in an encounter with the cops at the spot where he was taken for the recovery of the woman's head. Police said Yadav, who was arrested on Saturday, had kept a country-made pistol hidden at the spot and used the weapon against them in an attempt to escape from their custody.

So far, police have recovered the pistol, a sharp-edged weapon, and a cartridge in connection with the case.

Sarvesh, and other members of Yadav's family who allegedly helped him in the crime, are still absconding, PTI reported.

This incident happened close on the heels of the horrific murder of Shraddha by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala in Delhi. He allegedly strangled her by sitting on her chest and sawed her body into at least 35 pieces. Aaftab then stored the pieces in a fridge inside his flat for nearly three weeks before dumping them in forested areas in and around the national capital.

Shraddha's friend informed her father in Maharashtra - from where both Shraddha and Aaftab hailed - that he has not been in contact with her for almost three months. This triggered Shraddha's father to lodge a missing complaint in Palghar, which was then transferred to Delhi Police who finally cracked the case.

